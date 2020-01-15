XenTegra and CloudJumper Partnering to Innovate with Cloud

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XenTegra, an expert provider of integrated digital workspaces and managed services and CloudJumper, experts in cloud computing, and virtualization, are partnering to simplify and innovate cloud solutions. XenTegra is a leader in Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop deployments and service offerings, and CloudJumper simplifies Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), easing deployments and allowing partners to create unique service offerings and solution stacks. Together, XenTegra and CloudJumper will enable customers to get to Microsoft WVD faster!

"XenTegra is excited about this partnership. Microsoft WVD is gaining much traction, but is very complex to set up, configure, and manage," said Pete Downing, CMTO at XenTegra. "With CloudJumper, we can help customers get to WVD faster, gaining quicker time-to-value which leads to wider deployments and better cloud administrator experiences." XenTegra offers a managed service around Microsoft, Citrix, and private cloud and CloudJumper is an integral piece.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with XenTegra to simplify deploying and managing Windows Virtual Desktop for customers," said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. "End User Computing and delighting customers is in their DNA and has made XenTegra one of the top partners in the Digital Workspace industry. WVD is changing the game for desktop virtualization; the CloudJumper/XenTegra partnership will help customers realize the benefits of this new platform faster and more cost-effectively."

WVD is a sophisticated collection of Azure services. CloudJumper simply funnels the hundreds of WVD setup options into a few key questions and then orchestrates and deploys a customized environment. With CloudJumper, the customer is just minutes away from deploying thousands of new WVD VMs– something that is not available in a native Azure user interface (UI).

The CloudJumper Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a simple software platform for managing all technology layers of an RDS/WaaS/VDI deployment. The solution is designed to quickly provision and manage cloud workspace solutions using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. CWMS aggregates all the layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to oversee, manage and control every aspect of the entire cloud workspace deployment.

About XenTegra

XenTegra is an expert provider of integrated digital workspace consulting, managed services, hosting, and education. A Platinum Citrix Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, and an IGEL Platinum Partner, XenTegra enables customers and their employees to work anytime, from anywhere, on any device, using their desktops and applications safely, securely and productively. XenTegra's Worldwide Headquarters is in Huntersville, North Carolina. For more information, visit: www.xentegra.com.

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software company in the Cloud Workspace, WaaS, DaaS, VDI and RDS application, and desktop virtualization industry. The Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) solution is cloud-agnostic and supports hybrid environments. The company has customers running in Microsoft Azure, Google, AWS and regional cloud providers – as well as on the leading hypervisors from VMware and Microsoft. For more information, visit: https://cloudjumper.com/

