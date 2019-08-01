XenTegra Coming to Canada Through Acquisition

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XenTegra, an expert provider of integrated digital workspaces and managed services and Citrix 2019 Worldwide Partner of the Year for the Americas is expanding operations into Canada. XenTegra has acquired the Canadian entity from Babb Technology Services Incorporated and has officially formed XenTegra Canada Incorporated. "I am pleased and excited to be a part of what is happening with Xentegra Canada," said Broderick Batts, CEO of Babb Technology Services. "Babbtech believes in being a partner's partner, and it is an honor to take that partnership to new heights in the Canadian market." As part of the transition, Tabassum Anwar will assume the role of Managing Director of Canada for XenTegra, reporting to XenTegra CEO, Andy Whiteside.

"We are extremely excited to be expanding our business to Canada and see a great opportunity to bring what XenTegra does best, client enablement and being a true partner," said Andy Whiteside, CEO at XenTegra. "We will work very closely with our partners to help expand their business but also bring value-added enablement and services to clients within the Canadian market.

XenTegra will be organizing Canadian focused events in the second half of 2019. "We know the XenTegra model will be very successful in Canada and will differentiate ourselves by leading with our enablement methodology," said Pete Downing, CMTO at XenTegra. XenTegra is ready for business and has offices in the greater Toronto area.

