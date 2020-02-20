XenTegra Posts Record 2019 and Gains 2020 Industry Accolades

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XenTegra, an expert provider of integrated digital workspaces and managed services, posted a record 2019, growing the company over 50% year-over-year from 2018. XenTegra then kicked-off 2020 with two major industry accolades; Citrix US Partner of the Year and IGEL North American Partner of the Year. In parallel, XenTegra has expanded its portfolio of selling and offerings into Staffing, Government, and Application Development.

XenTegra posted a record 2019 and will continue to grow aggressively in 2020, expanding throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. "We will always be a go-to Citrix partner across these territories but will find ways to innovate via user adoption and services," said Andy Whiteside, CEO at XenTegra. "Citrix and Microsoft are our focus, but we will continue to evaluate and expand with other key partners to enhance our business and grow the bottom line." XenTegra leads with customer enablement, where this has always been the core motion of the company. "We believe enablement and education are key to customer and community success, and through this, we gain the trust of not only our clients but our partners," said Whiteside.

Citrix US Partner of the Year

XenTegra achieved Worldwide Partner of the Year in 2019 and recently was named US Partner of the Year at Citrix Summit, 2020, held January 13-15 in Orlando, Florida. "We are honored and proud to be named Citrix US Partner of the Year," said Whiteside, who strives to be a 'true' partner in the value-added reseller space. "XenTegra is committed to Citrix as a partner and continues to be passionate about the ever-evolving space we know as end-user computing." XenTegra started as a core Citrix partner in 2012 and has grown to become a leader in the end-user computing and cloud space.

IGEL North American Partner of the Year

XenTegra was recently named IGEL Partner of the Year at IGEL's 2020 Disrupt Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, held January 27-29. "XenTegra truly understands what Value-Added Reseller (VAR) means," said Jed Ayres, CEO of IGEL Technology. "They take extra steps they take to ensure their clients and prospects are educated and their solutions deployed flawlessly. Over the past four years, they have always been first to invest in building their IGEL practice, and we are now proud to recognize them as the top reseller of 2019 in North America." XenTegra will double-down on IGEL in 2020, offering workshops, free hardware, and an IGEL Managed Service offering in late Q1-2020.

XenTegra's Expansion Plans and New Divisions

XenTegra is evolving quickly in the ever-changing value-added reseller space by adding key divisions to its portfolio: XenTegra-GOV, XenTegra Staffing, and XenTegra AppDev. "We know innovation and expansion are needed to stay relevant, but we are also tapping into key talents already on staff," said Whiteside. "By adding these divisions, we are streamlining our business, but also allowing for innovation within the value-added reseller space."

XenTegra's Government division will focus on state, local, and education across the United States. These agencies require specific criteria to transact and are a very under-served vertical. Through an exclusive partnership with Nexa1, a veteran-owned, woman-owned business, XenTegra will use its marketing expertise to expand into these departments. "We look forward to working with XenTegra," said Andrea Gatley, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Nexa1. "As a repeat partner of the year, they are a clear leader among Citrix partners. At Nexa1, we share XenTegra's belief in 'true partnership,' and we work hard to earn and reinforce our clients' trust. XenTegra's input will add immediate value to our service offerings and will help us better serve the needs of our clients."

XenTegra's Staffing division will focus on temp-to-hire, direct-to-hire, and staff augmentation, allowing clients and prospects to leverage their expertise within the end-user computing and cloud technology verticals. "We came to realize that being experts in our technology space allows XenTegra to recommend reliable resources to our clients and prospects," said Renee Davies, Chief People Officer of XenTegra, who has over twenty years of experience in the recruitment space. "It is a natural progression for a value-added reseller to enter the staffing space because not only are we entrenched with our clients, we have a vast purview of the technologies within the IT space allowing us the right person for any role."

XenTegra's AppDev division will expand them into the ever-evolving 'Workspace' world. Citrix's new Workspace with Intelligence requires a DevOps knowledge base as well as solid project management. "XenTegra realizes to make Citrix Workspace Microapps successful in any enterprise, investment is needed in DevOps and a sound end-to-end process to implement," said Pete Downing, Chief Marketing & Technology Officer of XenTegra. "Implementation is no longer about talking to the IT folks and performing installs, but instead working with the lines of business, understanding product workflows and observing how the end-users leverage the technology. By taking a 'design thinking' approach, XenTegra will make this exciting technology concept successful."

XenTegra is continuously evolving the business not only to solve its client's needs but to ensure they have a healthy future. "We are excited at what the future of technology brings with our partners and within the industry," said Whiteside. "XenTegra will continue to think outside the box of a traditional reseller and look to innovate in marketing, services offerings, and products. Our goal is simple; we enable IT to make the end-user successful."

About XenTegra

XenTegra is an expert provider of integrated digital workspace consulting, managed services, hosting, and education. A Platinum Citrix Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, and an IGEL Platinum Partner, XenTegra enables customers and their employees to work anytime, from anywhere, on any device, using their desktops and applications safely, securely and productively. XenTegra's Worldwide Headquarters is in Huntersville, North Carolina. For more information, visit: www.xentegra.com.

