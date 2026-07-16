Xenter Closes Series B Financing, Raising $58.25 Million to Accelerate Commercial Expansion of its TechMed™ Platform

Funding Positions Company for Commercial Launch of XenFi™, Continued Innovation of Wireless Medical Devices and Technologies and its AI-Enabled Physical Intelligence™ Platform

Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Financial Executive Linda Vega

DRAPER, Utah, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenter, Inc., the world's first TechMed™ company that has developed a healthcare intelligence platform for diagnostic evaluation and wireless medical devices that captures Physical Intelligence™ (PI) data over the XenFi™ wireless ecosystem, today announced the successful close on June 30th of its Series B financing, raising a total of $58.25 million.

Xenter also announced the appointment of Linda Vega to its Board of Directors. Linda brings decades of executive leadership in banking, finance, corporate governance, and strategic capital planning.

The financing attracted participation from existing shareholders, prominent family offices, and healthcare investors who share the Xenter vision of transforming the way healthcare data is captured, connected, and utilized in hospitals and physicians' offices. The proceeds will support commercial launch, continued development of Xenter's proprietary technologies, manufacturing expansion, clinical and regulatory initiatives, and the acceleration of the company's integrated TechMed platform.

"The closing of Series B strongly validates Xenter's wireless Physical Intelligence platform and enables the first commercial launch of our diagnostics business unit and the initiation of planned clinical testing of the Guru™ dual sensor physiology guidewire in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures," said Richard J. Linder, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xenter. "This financing represents more than capital, it reflects the confidence our investors have in our long-term vision to fundamentally change how healthcare technologies communicate, generate data, and improve patient outcomes."

Richard J. Linder continued, "Healthcare has historically been built around disconnected devices and computers on wheels with fragmented information systems. Xenter is building an integrated intelligence platform designed to connect medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, and AI into a seamless ecosystem that enables better clinical decision-making while continually ensuring patients control their healthcare data."

Xenter also announced the appointment of Linda Vega to its Board of Directors. Linda brings decades of executive leadership in banking, finance, corporate governance, and strategic capital planning. A former executive with Wachovia Bank, Linda has advised organizations ranging from emerging growth companies to multinational enterprises on financial strategy, capital formation, governance, and long-term value creation.

"It's a great honor to be appointed to Xenter's Board of Directors, a board that consists of some of the most experienced and legendary leaders in life sciences and medicine. I hope to bring my experience in business, finance and accounting to an already world-class board of directors," said Linda Vega, Xenter's newest board member.

"Linda's experience guiding organizations through periods of significant growth and capital deployment will provide tremendous value as Xenter continues its next phase of expansion," said Mr. Linder. "Her financial expertise and strategic perspective will strengthen our Board as we continue executing our long-term vision."

About Xenter

Xenter is a privately held TechMed company defining a new category at the intersection of medical devices, data infrastructure, and clinical AI, turning real-time high-fidelity data into a scalable intelligence layer for healthcare. Founded in 2020 by seasoned life sciences entrepreneur Richard J. Linder, Xenter is introducing novel technology solutions that connect clinical data across the continuum of care.

The Xenter Physical Intelligence platform grows with every procedure, continuously expanding its library of clinical, procedural, and diagnostic data to drive future innovation and empower patients, providers, and health systems to make the right decisions. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, Xenter is advancing the development of intelligent, connected healthcare technologies. Learn more at www.xenter.io.

SOURCE Xenter, Inc.