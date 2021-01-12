Xentris Wireless Announces Multiple Strategic Promotions

"At Xentris Wireless we are dedicated to providing a high quality product portfolio. We are focused on product development here and overseas, as well as committed to maintaining key supplier relationships throughout Asia. It is with great pleasure that we announce the following team member promotions to support these efforts," said David Bailey, President and CEO.

Lihong Zhang has expanded her role and adds General Manager Asia to her current title as Vice President of Product Management, Project Management, Quality and Supply Chain. She will be responsible for all functions within Asia. Zhang has had several roles with increased responsibility within product management. She holds several advanced degrees in mechanical engineering, computer science and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. Zhang is also fluent in Mandarin. Her impressive mix of skills and accomplishments make her the perfect candidate to drive collaboration across the product management organization and key suppliers overseas.

Sam Guo has been promoted to Senior Quality Assurance Manager. Guo holds a degree in Electrical Engineering. He has demonstrated himself to be a quality leader through process and best practice implementation. Besides leading the Quality team in Asia, he will work closely with the Engineering team and suppliers to drive high quality standards from the start of product development to the product's end of life.

On the Product Development team, Tony Kainuma has been promoted to Senior Product Development Manager. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Behavioral Science with a concentration in Economics from Notre Dame de Namur University. Kainuma has proven himself to embrace challenges with focus and desire to achieve great results in the product development process. Scott Sokniewicz has been promoted from Associate Product Manager to Product Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Iowa. In a short time, Sokniewicz has proven his ability to lead the product development process from start to finish.

About Xentris Wireless:

Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless most recently expanded its product development, testing and manufacturing to include ruggedized charging solutions for the Warfighter.

SOURCE Xentris Wireless