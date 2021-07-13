Xentris Wireless Names Chris Whetstone as Director of Product Line Management of Military & Government Services

"In his previous role as Group Product Leader of Military & Government Services, Chris has exceeded every expectation and has demonstrated outstanding leadership. As we continue to focus on ruggedized tactical power solutions, we are extremely confident he'll continue to excel in his expanded role of overseeing the overall product strategy and development of innovative power solutions for the Dismounted Warrior," states David Bailey, President and CEO.

Whetstone is a U.S. Army veteran and has more than 15 years of experience in the mobile products sector where he held a series of roles increasing in responsibility including product management and engineering for various enterprises.

"I am excited about this new role and look forward to leading a team that delivers the best mission-ready power solutions for the Warfighter to make them faster, lighter and more lethal," Chris Whetstone stated.

For nearly 30 years, Xentris Wireless has been known for high quality, innovative wireless solutions. Last year the company expanded its product development, testing and manufacturing facility in Addison, Illinois to create the EXO Charge division, focused on delivering rugged, lightweight, high-performing power solutions for the Warfighter.

About Xentris Wireless:

Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless most recently expanded its product development, testing and manufacturing to include ruggedized power solutions for the Warfighter.

