Xentris Wireless Promotes Alex Hernandez to Director of Logistics & Supplier Diversity

"Xentris Wireless is committed to full diversification of its workforce and supplier base, and it is with great pleasure that we announce the promotion of Alex Hernandez to Director of Logistics & Supplier Diversity. Alex has been with Xentris Wireless for 27 years, and in his new role will lead diversity tracking and management. This key role will not only evaluate the current level of diverse supplier participation, but also institutionalize the identification of future minority suppliers for new business opportunities," said David Bailey, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Diversity Officer.

Hernandez has more than 30 years of experience in logistics, operations and quality management. He began his journey at Xentris Wireless as an entry-level Shipping Clerk. Over the years, Hernandez's hands-on experience and dedication to exceed customers' high quality standards has given him the opportunity to be promoted continually to roles with increased responsibility.

"I am proud to be part of a team that is dedicated not only to a diverse workforce but also our product and service suppliers. I look forward to continuing my tenure with Xentris Wireless leading this effort," said Alex Hernandez, Director of Logistics & Supplier Diversity.

­ About Xentris Wireless:

Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless most recently expanded its product development, testing and manufacturing to include ruggedized charging solutions for the Warfighter.

