Xentris Wireless Promotes Jeff Dornbos to Senior Inventory Planner
Jan 20, 2021, 15:00 ET
ADDISON, Ill., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xentris Wireless is dedicated to providing superior customer service and supply chain support to drive a collaborative planning, forecasting and replenishment process with customers.
"It is our mission to ensure our customers get the right product to the right place at the right time so a sale is never missed. To further support these efforts, it is with great pleasure that we announce the promotion of Jeff Dornbos to Senior Inventory Planner," said David Bailey, President and CEO.
Dornbos has an Associate in Arts degree from Harper College with certificates in Supply Chain Management and Inventory and Production Control. His expanded role includes the supply chain and logistics coordination of Xentris Wireless's largest client as well as the development and implementation of key tools that streamline data and support the analysis, measurement and reporting on key customer initiatives and performance indicators. Dornbos's 24-year tenure at Xentris Wireless is a true testament to his professional perseverance. With his legacy knowledge and expert skills, Dornbos will continue to play a major role in delivering results to customers and to the Xentris Wireless organization.
About Xentris Wireless:
Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies – including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With nearly 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless most recently expanded its product development, testing and manufacturing to include ruggedized charging solutions for the Warfighter.
SOURCE Xentris Wireless