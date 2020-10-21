Xera Med Research Is Making Advances In Assisting Regeneron In Their Antibodies Cocktail Clinical Trials Participation With Upwards Of 30 Patients To Date

MIAMI and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, Xera Med Research has been leading the way in assisting pharmaceutical companies in search of patient-focused treatments in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, women's health, and now Coronavirus SARS-CoV2 causing COVID-19.

Recent President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and his treatment with investigational Regeneron's Antibodies Cocktail show the promising results antibodies cocktail may have on patients.

For two months now, Xera Med Research has been conducting multiple clinical studies in Miami Wynwood and Boca Raton, including two late-stage clinical trials evaluating Regeneron's REGN-COV2, the company's investigational two-antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Phase 2/3 trials is testing the cocktail's ability to treat non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and Phase 3 trial is evaluating REG-COV2's ability to prevent infection among uninfected people who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient (such as the patient's household contacts).

Qualifying patients from our communities participating in this clinical study administered by Xera Med Research in Boca Raton and Miami have the opportunity to gain early access to this breakthrough treatment and be reimbursed for their time up to $3,650. This is a chance to be part of the cutting-edge of COVID-19 science and help bring potentially life-saving or preventative treatments to those who suffer. Call Xera Med Research clinical studies hotline at 954-933-4506 or visit www.xerastudies.com

"We are pleased to be part of the research getting us closer every day to finding the cure, treatment, or vaccine that will save millions of lives worldwide," said Voytek Faber, Emily Rentz, and Marc Silverstone in a joint statement. "Our company," they add, "is excited to give early access to treatments to patients in our communities in South Florida with these breakthrough advances."

