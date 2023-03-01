Xero Shoes Launches Three New Casual-Style Everyday Shoes, Plus Michelin Hiking Boot and Workout Shoe

New Spring Footwear is 20 Percent Off Through March 14

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most consumers associate minimalist footwear with performance shoes. While Xero Shoes' top sellers include running, hiking, and fitness shoes, their customers' number one request has been casual style shoes that provide the same lightweight, barefoot inspired, foot-shaped comfort.

Xero Shoes Brings Natural Movement With Three Casual-Style Shoes for Everyday Use

On March 1, Xero Shoes launches three casual style shoes, an ultra-lightweight hiker developed with Michelin soles, and a fitness shoe. The new styles are 20 percent off during the launch sale from March 1 through March 14. You can view the new footwear at XeroShoes.com/Spring23Sale and in Europe at XeroShoes.eu/Spring23Sale .

The Dillon improves an iconic sneaker silhouette with a wider, foot-shaped design for a natural fit.

improves an iconic sneaker silhouette with a wider, foot-shaped design for a natural fit. The Sunrise is a lightweight casual camping and travel slip-on made with a cozy microfiber upper.

microfiber The Glenn is a men's classic Oxford silhouette with a nubuck leather upper, made for comfort with a wide toe box for a natural feel.

nubuck The Scrambler Mid hiking boot features a Michelin Fiber Lite® sole, offering unparalleled lightness and flexibility for natural motion.

The Prio Neo upgrades Xero's best-selling fitness shoe, the Prio , for a sleeker look.

"We're one of the fastest growing brands in the country thanks to the product recommendations from our customers who say that once they wear shoes that let their feet move and function naturally to feel the world, they don't want to wear anything else," says Xero Shoes' CEO and co-founder, Steven Sashen. "In fact, over half of Xero Shoes customers own more than four pairs of their shoes."

Xero Shoes sets the brand apart with a commitment to natural comfort and movement based on a foot-first design: a wider, foot-shaped toe box; a low-to-the-ground profile for balance and agility; a flexible sole; and a patented FeelTrue® sole backed with a 5,000-mile sole warranty.

Adds Sashen, "Our new line has a shoe that will fit anyone's needs and style, whether you're running errands around town, hitting the trails, or working up a sweat at the gym."

ABOUT XERO SHOES

www.xeroshoes.com

Xero Shoes was founded in 2009 by husband and wife co-founders Steven Sashen and Lena Phoenix in a spare bedroom in their house. The company started with a simple "DIY sandal kit" and appeared on Shark Tank in 2013, where they turned down a $400,000 investment offer. Since then, the brand but has evolved into a complete line of more than 39 casual and performance shoes, boots, and sandals. Xero Shoes designs barefoot-inspired footwear that lets your feet function the way nature intended while giving you the protection and style you're looking for. The mission is to help people experience the comfort and benefits of natural movement footwear so they can "Live Life Feet First." Xero Shoes has customers ages 2-92 in 97 countries.

