Xero unveils new inventory management software, Xero Inventory Plus, to help small goods-based businesses grow profitably

Integrations with Amazon and Shopify make it easier to manage inventory across multiple channels

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xero, the global small business platform, today launched its new inventory management software, Xero Inventory Plus, to help small goods-based businesses in the US grow profitably. Xero Inventory Plus helps small businesses track and manage inventory across multiple locations and sales channels, and get an up-to-date view of their business in one place.

Additionally, Xero Inventory Plus now integrates with Amazon's Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program, enabling small businesses to manage inventory across Amazon and other sales channels, all in one place. This follows an integration with Shopify in the early phases of product development.

Announced at Xero's premier event Xerocon in Nashville, Xero Inventory Plus underlines Xero's commitment to bringing beautiful, simple and seamless experiences to small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across the US.

Xero Inventory Plus benefits small businesses by:

Providing an up-to-date picture of sales and inventory levels, and visibility on the true cost of their products, enabling owners to feel in control and make more strategic decisions to improve financial performance

Automating processes, including syncing product information, sales orders and inventory via low stock alerts and the ability to set reorder points to stay on top of inventory levels

Providing a complete fulfillment process; with embedded shipping features powered by Shippo, customers can obtain shipping rates and print labels all in one place, which can help small businesses save time and give them access to discounted shipping rates vs. when using an additional system

Making it easy and fast to connect new sales channels and get set up to sell to customers with a simple guided onboarding process and an easy-to-use interface

Xero Inventory Plus also provides features that seamlessly help accountants and bookkeepers keep their books up to date and give a clear view of clients' inventory levels and margins, enabling enhanced insights so firms can advise with confidence.

Ben Richmond, Managing Director, North America, at Xero said: "US retail ecommerce sales will reach $1.720 trillion by 20271; that said, Xero Inventory Plus is a key component of Xero's product expansion in the US. It's designed to help e-commerce small businesses and their accounting and bookkeeping partners automate inventory processes and provide a more holistic view of what they have and don't have across the connected channels. Xero Inventory Plus also makes it easy to better understand critical figures, including your top-selling products, products you need to reorder, as well as sales and profits from each connected channel in one place. For businesses that sell through Shopify and Amazon FBA, there's no more backend platforms not 'talking' to each other, no more searching different reports, and no more wasting valuable time connecting previously disparate dots."

For more information on Xero Inventory Plus, visit our website.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers. Xero's smart tools help small businesses and their advisors to manage core accounting functions like tax and bank reconciliation, and complete other important small business tasks like payroll and payments. Xero's extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions provide a range of solutions from within Xero's open platform to help small businesses run their business and manage their finances more efficiently.

SOURCE Xero