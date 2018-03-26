Xeros Technologies Expands US Footprint in Personal Protective Equipment Care with Acquisition

The acquisition follows the acquisition of the MarKen PPE Restoration business in July 2017 and further expands the company's presence in the firefighting PPE care market. The Xeros solution, which will be deployed at both Gloves facilities, is highly effective at removing harmful contaminants while also extending the life of expensive PPE garments. The Gloves business will be integrated into Xeros High Performance Workwear Division and will immediately begin doing business under the MarKen brand name.

An increasingly stringent US regulatory environment is leading to a significant rise in the outsourcing of the cleaning and inspection of PPE to specialist independent providers such as MarKen. This is driven by increased understanding of the health risks associated with soiled and contaminated personal protection equipment and in turn, increasing awareness of the liability exposure associated with poor compliance.

MarKen, who exclusively uses the Xeros cleaning solution, is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, which extends beyond firefighting into the petrochemicals, mining and construction industries. Jeff Lockett, Managing Director of MarKen, said: "This acquisition expands Xeros participation in a very important high-performance workwear market where the Xeros technology has the proven ability to clean and extend the life of the gear, while protecting the health and safety of firefighters and other first responders."

Xeros' polymer cleaning uses up to 80% less water, 50% less energy and 50% less chemicals, and is gentle on firefighter ensembles. The Xeros XOrbs™ replace water as the primary cleaning agent, drastically reducing the amount of water needed, while providing a visibly cleaner result. The XOrbs remain in the machine and can be used for thousands of washes. At the end of their useful life, the XOrbs are removed and recycled. Xeros polymer cleaning meets the cleaning requirements of the following standards and regulations: NFPA 1851 and 1855, OSHA 29 CFR 1910 Part 132, NFPA 1971, and UL Performance Verification.

MarKen will be exhibiting the Xeros solution at Booth #3551 at the annual FDIC International Conference on April 23 - 28, 2018 in the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

About MarKen

MarKen PPE Restoration is a UL ISO 9001:2015 registered, Independent Service Provider (ISP) founded in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010. In mid 2017, MarKen was purchased by the Xeros Technology Group Plc.

MarKen specializes in the inspection, cleaning, and repair of personal protective ensembles and ensemble elements used for structural, proximity, wildland, technical rescue incidents, and emergency medical operations applications. MarKen also provides end users, distributors and manufacturers with a highly skilled resource for aftermarket alterations, modifications and accessories.

MarKen facilities are exclusively equipped with state-of-the-art Xeros technologies and follow a documented Quality Management System (QMS) governing every process. MarKen is also proud to be UL NFPA 1851 and NFPA 1855 verified to perform Advanced Inspections, Advanced Cleaning & Decontamination, and Advanced Repairs on all outer shells, all thermal liners, and all moisture barriers.

MarKen was the first and only ISP in the United States to be ISO 9001 registered by UL DQS, Inc. Testing Services, which is ANAB accredited.

www.markenent.com

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and consumer processes by reducing water and chemistry usage with its polymer technologies. Its patented technologies have the capacity to provide material, economic, operational and sustainability improvements that are unattainable with traditional processes. The Group is currently commercializing its intellectual property in three areas: Cleaning Technologies, Tanning Technologies, and Textile Technologies. Xeros has a number of agreements in place with such international organizations as BASF and Hilton. For more information, please visit www.xerostech.com.

The Xeros Logo, Xeros, XOrb, XFiltra, XDrum and MarKen are trademarks of the Xeros group of companies.

