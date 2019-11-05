XeroWaste Solutions Introduces the V-Move Walk-along Electric Tugs to Reduce Material Handling Injuries and Damage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XeroWaste Solutions is proud to have paired our waste and recycling sector expertise and material handling experience, as a distributor, with that of 50-year plus global electric tug manufacturing industry veteran, Verhagen Leiden of the Netherlands. This reseller partnership allows us to deliver the right walk-along tug in North America tailored specifically for waste and recycling, manufacturing, airports, ship terminals, rail yards, nurseries, retail stores, municipalities, armed forces and many other applications.

XeroWaste V-Move XXL lifting and moving 6,600 lb self-contained compactor up steep slope. XeroWaste V-Move XXL semi trailer mover safely lifts and moves semi trailers.

The V-Move walk-along tugs are easy to use and packed with safety and fail-safe features. The tugs come with a comprehensive safety-oriented training manual, videos and optional on-site training by a XeroWaste operating engineer. None of the V-Move tugs require a special license to operate and they reduce the potential for damage or injury vs. moving items by physical exertion alone.

The V-Move tugs come in fifteen different models that covers all needs from moving loads weighing up to 40 MT/88,185 lb on wheels with a maximum draw bar pull of the largest model at 35,000 Newtons/7,868 lb. All the V-Move tugs come with maintenance-free batteries and most of the V-Move tugs have maintenance-free AC motors with no brushes to replace. The V-Move tugs reduce injuries, reduce costs, reduce accidents, increase productivity and reduce your carbon footprint.

The first V-Move tug was developed over 30 years ago and is now central to the success of organizations of all sizes globally, including many recognizable large international companies. The tugs are made of high quality, US and European components and are backed with up to a two-year limited warranty.

The V-Move XXL semi trailer mover 40t model is a category leader with capability to lift and carry up to 12 MT/26,400 lb and move a trailer weighing up to 40 MT/88,185 lb. The V-Move 4XL is an industry leader for maximum weight capability in a walk-along tug. With an optional counterweight of 7 MT/15,432 lb, the V-Move 4XL has been known to push or pull up to 80 MT/176,370 lb on wheels or 450 MT/1 million lb when on rails.

Let XeroWaste Solutions help move your organization toward greater operational efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability.

To learn more about V-Move tugs, visit https://www.xerowaste.ca/electric-tugs/ or contact:

Michael Solkshinitz

228513@email4pr.com

(844) 674-8414

SOURCE XeroWaste Solutions Inc.

