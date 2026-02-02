Xerowaste Solutions Launches New Product Line of Industrial Battery-Powered Vacuum Cleaners

Xerowaste Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its new Comzu cordless Lithium-powered industrial vacuum cleaner with high particle filtration.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xerowaste Solutions is proud to announce the launch of an added product line of industrial battery-powered vacuum cleaners. Xerowaste's leading vacuum cleaner model uses a lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that offers greater safety and longevity than standard lithium-ion batteries and a longer run time and life than comparable-sized lead-acid AGM batteries. LiFePO4 batteries are widely used in forklifts and cars, as well as optionally in the Xerowaste's V-move load movers they sell.

Xerowaste | Comzu F3313 cordless lithium-powered industrial vacuum cleaner

"This new vacuum product line is made by a 61-year-old Netherlands manufacturer, Verhagen Leiden, that manufactures the V-move battery-powered load movers," says CEO Michael Solkshinitz. "The new Comzu vacuum cleaner is the world's most powerful cordless model, at 412 CFM, and can option with a tank for wet or hot liquids."

The competitively priced Comzu F3313 cordless industrial vacuum cleaner has powerful suction that equals that of the wired version; it can quickly handle clean-up of large warehouse floor areas dealing with most kinds of industrial dust, while also being usable for vacuuming shelves and equipment. With an optional turbo boost up to 3,300 watts, or 4.4 hp, this model is the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner available and includes a 45-litre (12-gallon) collection bin with optional HEPA filtration. Run time on one battery charge is up to 80 minutes and it can fully recharge in just 2.5 hours. Additionally, each vacuum cleaner comes with a two-year warranty, assuring worry-free ownership; it requires no scheduled maintenance other than a user-replaceable, long-life filter.

Xerowaste Solutions has over a decade of experience in the North American material handling sector and in addition to vacuum cleaners, they also sell 18 models of walk-along load movers, semi-trailer movers, and ride-on tow tractors. Xerowaste Solutions helps move organizations toward greater operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Xerowaste Solutions