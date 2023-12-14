XetaWave Offers Compatible Solutions for Obsolete X710 & SD Series and TransNET™ Radios and a Migration Path & Replacement for FGR2, FGR2-IO & MM2 Radios

XetaWave Products Extend the Life & Investment in Legacy Networks

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XetaWave, a Colorado-based leader in wireless technology, announced that it now offers Compatible Solutions that enable XetaWave radios to be installed and interoperate in non-XetaWave networks including GE MDS X710, SD Series, and TransNET networks. This enables customers to extend the life of their existing networks by replacing inoperable and unsupported radios as needed and then transition to the newer technology and more advanced features of XetaWave networks as time and budget permit. Jonathan Sawyer, XetaWave Founder and CEO, commented, "Unlike other companies, XetaWave products are and always will be 100% backward compatible and we are steadfast in our commitment to providing cost effective, compatible solutions and replacement products for legacy networks that eliminate the need and significant cost associated with replacing an entire network."

XetaWave-TransNET Network Compatibility

For MDS X710 networks, XetaWave licensed (MAS) radios, including the Xeta1 150 MHz, Xeta2 200 MHz, Xeta4 400 MHz, Xeta8 800 MHz, and Xeta9 900 MHz radios, are compatible with and can interoperate with GE MDS 1710, 2710, 4710, and 9710 radios and MDS Master Stations, respectively, and also with GE MDS SD1, SD2, SD4, and SD9 radios operating in X710 mode. XetaWave unlicensed (ISM) Xeta9, Xeta9x, and Xeta9s 900 MHz radios are compatible with and can interoperate with MDS TransNET radios.

For the discontinued FGR2-IO radio, the low cost, XetaWave Xeta9S 900 MHz serial, board level radio is the ideal replacement, offering 8 programmable, multi-function, independent I/O signals and speeds from 57 kbps up to 5.3 Mbps. The Xeta9x 900 MHz Ethernet radio is a replacement for the discontinued FGR2-PE. In testing and field implementations, the Xeta9 Series has proven superior performance in receiver selectivity which is particularly important in highly congested bands such as 900 MHz. For example, the FGR3 tested 20 dB worse than either the FGR2 or the Xeta9x. 20dB means the FGR3 will be blocked by signals 100 times less in strength than the FGR2 or Xeta9x.

XetaWave offers a cost-effective migration path from legacy FreeWave networks with its XetaINS, an Intelligent Network Synchronizer (INS). The XetaINS allows co-location and operation of a XetaWave network alongside a legacy FreeWave network providing the ability to replace inoperable FreeWave radios and then ultimately transition to a higher performing XetaWave network that will be supported for years to come.

Compatible Solutions are included within XetaWave radios and existing fielded XetaWave radios can support Compatible Solutions through a firmware update. The Xeta9S, Xeta9x, and XetaINS are existing mainstream products and available for shipment. With its in-house manufacturing, XetaWave offers quick turnaround for shipment of all of its products. Additional information about all XetaWave products can be accessed at www.xetawave.com.

About XetaWave

Founded in 2010, XetaWave is a leading provider of the industry's most advanced, high performing, cost effective platform of software defined radios across multiple bands to meet the worldwide application needs of industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, agriculture, electric power, railroads, and the military. XetaWave offers a global frequency range of licensed and unlicensed radios from 130 MHz – 2.4 GHz, supporting multi-speed of 9.6 kbps – 5.3 Mbps and up to 10.6 Mbps with a dual radio configuration, available with single or dual channels and integrated I/O; XetaEdge Industrial Edge computer; XetaTS Terminal Server; Compatible Solutions - legacy network migration and interoperability solutions for the MDS TransNET™, X710 and SD Series. All XetaWave products are 100% designed, manufactured, and tested in-house at its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. For more information, visit www.xetawave.com or call 303-447-2745.

