Xevant Named a 2025 Modern Healthcare Best in Business Company for AI

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xevant, a leader in real-time pharmacy benefits intelligence, today announced it has been named a 2025 Modern Healthcare Best in Business company in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category. The recognition honors healthcare suppliers and technology partners whose innovations delivered measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem in 2025.

Xevant was recognized for applying AI to help employers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit stakeholders identify and act on opportunities to achieve the lowest net pharmacy cost—moving beyond retrospective reporting to real-time, operational decision-making. Xevant is honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for this work.

At the core of this approach is VerX, Xevant's AI-driven orchestration platform, which analyzes complex pharmacy data to surface inefficiencies, prioritize actions, and guide decisions across PBM contracts, formularies, pharmacy channels, and specialty drug spend. By enabling timely intervention—not just insight—Xevant helps organizations manage pharmacy cost drivers with greater accountability and less disruption.

"Artificial intelligence only matters if it drives better decisions that lead to optimal performance," said Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant. "This recognition validates our focus on using AI to turn pharmacy data into action—helping organizations actively manage cost and complexity in real time, not months after the fact."

The Modern Healthcare Best in Business Awards, announced in January 2026, recognize innovative healthcare suppliers, vendors, and partners for advancing efficiency and excellence across areas including data analytics, artificial intelligence, and patient engagement.

Xevant achieves the lowest net healthcare cost through intelligent, real-time, AI-driven technology. Built specifically for the pharmacy benefits ecosystem, Xevant empowers employers, health plans, and healthcare partners to move from static reporting to proactive cost optimization and accountability.

