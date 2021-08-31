Xevant Recognized as a Great Place to Work®-Certified Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefits organizations, announced its recent certification as a Great Place to Work® company. The Great Place to Work Certification is a badge of honor that validates the employee experience and great workplace culture organizations create for their people.

Xevant

Achieving the Great Place to Work® Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Xevant. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work-41% higher than the average U.S. company. Xevant was thrilled to far exceed the required responses to earn the certification.

"We work hard to cultivate an environment that's inclusive, communicative, and employee-driven," said Brandon Newman, Xevant CEO. "Our team has been vital to our rapid and continued growth. I can't express enough how appreciated they are and I'm truly humbled that they choose to lend their expertise and time to Xevant."

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is the recipient of the Globee StartUp of The Year Award and is a certified Great Place to Work company. For more information about how Xevant helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results visit www.xevant.com. You can also follow Xevant on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

Media Contact: Greg Heaps

Phone: 801.634.5717

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Xevant