Xevant Unveils Newly Enhanced Platform With Dynamic Solutions for the Healthcare Market

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xevant announces the market-wide rollout of their newly rearchitected platform. With an emphasis on next-level user experience, Xevant combines state-of-the-art technology with comprehensive, real-time analytics to give core stakeholders of pharmacy benefits a dynamic solution to help further optimize pharmacy in ways never thought possible.

"This latest release of the Xevant platform comprises the very best in data optimization, insight visualization, and user interaction," says Brandon Newman, Co-Founder & CEO of Xevant. "Our team of data engineers, business analysts and software developers brought the very best in technological advances together into a single, cohesive solution that promises deeper insights, faster analysis, and greater performance for all stakeholders of pharmacy benefits."

Core features and benefits of the latest technology stack include:

Quick and responsive data - With Xevant, highly customized client plan reviews can now be cultivated with a customized PowerPoint presentation in seconds.

With Xevant, highly customized client plan reviews can now be cultivated with a customized PowerPoint presentation in seconds. Client Performance Alerting 2.0 - This powerful and interactive module instantly details over/under-performance of all pharmacy benefits KPIs by client, pinpointing exactly where to focus to consistently optimize performance in real-time.

This powerful and interactive module instantly details over/under-performance of all pharmacy benefits KPIs by client, pinpointing exactly where to focus to consistently optimize performance in real-time. Storytelling capabilities through forecasting - This new version interacts with users as they review data, providing crucial insights and forecasts to better guide them to the solutions they need.

This new version interacts with users as they review data, providing crucial insights and forecasts to better guide them to the solutions they need. Improved navigation capabilities - The latest enhancements make Xevant more intuitive, giving users the ability to pivot to many critical areas of pharmacy performance with ease. With a new hover feature, users can now dynamically review any dashboard, obtain specific claims detail, and immediately jump to specific areas they want to explore directly from the homepage scorecards.

These new enhancements are now available on the platform, as of Nov. 9, 2020. For more information on Xevant, visit https://www.xevant.com.

Xevant is an innovative business intelligence company delivering client optimization solutions that create value for its customers in the payer and PBM markets. Xevant's end-to-end implementation, customization, and support services ensure that each customer maximizes their ROI by fully optimizing and automating client performance.

