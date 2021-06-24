Xevant Wins 'Start-Up of the Year' in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

DRAPER, Utah, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xevant, leader in automated pharmacy benefits data analysis, wins Gold Globee® award as Start-Up of the Year in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. The distinguished Globee® Awards recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping raise the bar for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity.

Xevant's revolutionary analytics platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the report building task. This results in immediate and long-term cost savings and enables healthcare payers, health plans, TPAs, PBMs, consultants, and brokers to deliver improved insights and analytics to their end customers.

The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cybersecurity organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services. More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

"It's an honor for Xevant to be selected by IT World Awards® as the Start-Up of The Year in the IT Software category," said Brandon Newman, Xevant CEO. "To be recognized alongside some of the biggest names in our market space is both humbling and energizing."

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/

About Xevant: Xevant is the leader in automated pharmacy benefits data analysis and empowers organizations with a revolutionary analytics platform that infuses automation throughout the pharmacy benefits analysis process, resulting in immediate and long-term savings opportunities. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. For more information about how Xevant helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results visit www.xevant.com. You can also follow Xevant on LinkedIn.

About the Globee Awards: Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

