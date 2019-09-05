Xevo Partners with Hyundai to Offer Customers In-Vehicle Commerce

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, today announced that Xevo, its automotive software company, has partnered with Hyundai Motor Company to deliver Xevo Market capabilities into Hyundai vehicles in the U.S. and Europe.

Xevo Market is a merchant-to-driver interaction platform and a powerful new media channel for automotive and mobile commerce. The platform will allow customers with compatible Hyundai vehicles to engage and interact with their favorite merchant brands and services through an easy-to-use interface on the in-vehicle touchscreen and Hyundai's mobile app. Offerings will include fuel, parking, and dining, as well as the digital payment feature for a seamless, secure transaction experience with participating merchants.

In addition to its consumer benefits, the Xevo Market platform helps merchants increase the adoption of loyalty programs and gives them the ability to promote featured products through simple touchscreen notifications to inform drivers of relevant offers. Xevo Market also leverages real-time interaction data, such as location and time of day, to deliver a highly-personalized experience that makes the time spent in the car more productive and enjoyable.

"Lear is delighted to partner with Hyundai to deliver a Xevo Market in-vehicle user experience for Hyundai owners," said John Absmeier, Lear's Chief Technology Officer. "Our Xevo Market technology allows Hyundai to offer their customers a personally-tailored connected-car experience by interacting with their favorite brands safely and securely in their vehicle."

About Lear Corporation

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 161,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com , or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

About Xevo

Xevo, a part of Lear Corporation, is a Seattle-based global leader in connected car software and a development partner to some of the world's largest automakers. Xevo leads in automotive IoT deployments worldwide, with its technology active in millions of vehicles on the road today. Xevo Journeyware, a thin-client platform for the cloud, cars, and mobile devices, enables consumer commerce, multimedia applications, and enterprise services to improve performance and safety, deliver an AI-enhanced driving experience, and provide new monetization opportunities for automakers. Xevo Market, the company's in-vehicle commerce and services platform, connects customers with their favorite brands and services by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and vehicle-branded mobile apps. Xevo was recently acquired by Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, visit xevo.com.

About Hyundai

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services available in more than 200 countries. Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally in 2018 and is currently employing more than 110,000 employees worldwide. Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO, the world's first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

