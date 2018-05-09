Xevo Recognized as TU-Automotive Awards 2018 Finalist for Best Connected Product/Service for Xevo Market

Xevo's Market automotive commerce platform connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through their in-vehicle touchscreens and vehicle-branded mobile apps. Market launched at the end of 2017 as a part of Marketplace from GM and is already live in millions of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. The platform is the first to safely enable on-demand reservations and purchases of goods and services from a vehicle's head unit. In addition to improving the in-vehicle experience, Xevo Market also leverages real-time interaction data such as location or time of day to deliver a highly personalized experience that makes time spent in the car more productive and enjoyable.

"We are honored to be chosen from the many high-caliber entries as a finalist in the prestigious TU-Automotive Awards. This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners," said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. "Xevo is driving the industry forward and we have developed a powerful solution that improves the in-vehicle experience, while also helping OEMs and merchant brands deepen customer loyalty and increase satisfaction."

Award winners will be announced at a pre-conference ceremony that kicks-off the TU-Automotive Detroit Conference and Exhibition on June 6 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. To experience Xevo Market's innovative technology in person or to schedule a time to meet with Xevo at TU-Automotive Detroit, please contact market@xevo.com.

About Xevo

Xevo Inc. is a trusted Tier-1 automotive software supplier deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide. Xevo solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices leverage computer vision, machine learning, and data analytics to continuously create, test, and deploy new AI models that improve performance, safety, and driver experiences. Xevo's Journeyware suite of automotive products seamlessly connects drivers and their vehicles to mobile applications, content, and services. Xevo Market, its merchant-to-driver platform, connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. Xevo technology is licensed in vehicle systems worldwide to several of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit www.xevo.com.

