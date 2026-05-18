xFact and DataServ Align Under Unified xFact Brand

WESTLAKE, Ohio and NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataServ and xFact announced that the combined organization will move forward under a single unified brand: xFact, marking the next phase in its evolution as a comprehensive technology partner to public-sector institutions.

This transition builds on the previously announced combination of DataServ and xFact, bringing together complementary capabilities across infrastructure, cybersecurity, applications, and consulting into a scaled, integrated platform serving education, state and local government, public safety, and health and human services organizations in the public sector.

Across these environments, complex technology systems support everything from school networks and municipal infrastructure to public safety and human services. Many have evolved through multiple vendors and disconnected solutions, creating fragmentation and increasing operational risk.

With the organization now fully aligned, the unified xFact brand reflects a more integrated approach: one organization, one coordinated platform, and one accountable partner working behind the mission-critical systems that enable public institutions to operate with stability, security, and confidence.

"Public institutions don't need more vendors; they need an accountable partner for the systems that keep communities functioning," said Jeffrey Valentine, Chief Executive Officer. "Bringing our capabilities together under the xFact name reflects both the strength of what we've built and the responsibility we carry in supporting these environments over the long term."

This next phase reinforces xFact's role as a mission-critical partner to public institutions focused on integrating, securing, and sustaining the systems communities depend on every day.

About xFact

xFact is a technology and consulting partner serving public-sector organizations across education, state and local government, public safety, and health and human services. The company provides integrated expertise across infrastructure, cybersecurity, applications, and strategic advisory services—helping institutions design, secure, and sustain mission-critical systems with stability, accountability, and long-term confidence.

SOURCE xFact