XFactor.io Acquires DecisionLink to Deliver Comprehensive Suite of Go-to-Market Solutions

DecisionLink customer value management to become available within the XFactor.io go-to-market platform, empowering organizations to accelerate sales results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XFactor.io, the AI-powered go-to-market platform, today announced the acquisition of DecisionLink , the leader in secure, SaaS-based customer value management solutions. The integration of the two platforms will support XFactor.io's mission to build, scale, and deliver the most comprehensive suite of go-to-market solutions.

DecisionLink is leveraged by top enterprises such as Caterpillar, Docusign, CrowdStrike, and CallMiner to automate business value assessments—a critical component of the go-to-market process. With the acquisition, XFactor.io is bolstering the development of its go-to-market platform to enhance key sales planning and operations tools including time-to-revenue, territory and capacity planning, and demand generation. The acquisition also supports the expansion of XFactor.io's customer base, positioning the company for rapid growth.

"Acquiring DecisionLink comes down to one core goal: revolutionizing the go-to-market process," said Mike Carpenter, CEO at XFactor.io. "Sales is at the center of the GTM process, and DecisionLink has been at the forefront of providing solutions that change the culture of selling technology to selling value. We're bringing two innovative and technologically-aligned solutions together to provide enterprises with the most comprehensive intelligence required to drive consistency and enable hypergrowth.

"To be successful, companies need to clearly communicate the value of their products and effectively deliver that value to the market," said Arif Janmohamed, partner at Lightspeed Ventures. "Combining the power of XFactor.io's go-to-market platform with DecisionLink's value enablement technology empowers organizations to better align sales, marketing, and customer experience strategies to generate new revenue streams based on changing market conditions."

XFactor.io welcomes Joe Sexton , a board member at DecisionLink, to its board as well. Joe will oversee the strategic direction of the acquisition.

"I've always believed that the core component of any successful go-to-market function emanates from value selling," said Joe Sexton, Board Member at XFactor.io. "Adding that component with the ability for companies to adjust their go-to-market plans in real-time, is a massive shift that yields dramatically better results from both a top-line and bottom-line perspective. The opportunity to work with Mike Carpenter and the world-class team at XFactor.io leading this shift is beyond exciting."

"With the acquisition of DecisionLink, XFactor.io has the unique opportunity to become the most comprehensive go-to-market platform on the market, tying product value to market opportunity in a way that hasn't been done before," said Sameer Gandhi, partner at Accel and DecisionLink board member. "Sales strategies are at an inflection point where access to the right product, customer, and market data is paramount. XFactor.io combines this data under one platform to better communicate a technology solutions business impact to the audiences that matter."

This acquisition follows XFactor.io's $10 million investment led by Lightspeed Venture Partners .

About XFactor.io

XFactor.io is revolutionizing traditional go-to-market strategy and execution by transforming the annual operating plan into an always-operating plan. Evolving alongside changing markets and competitive conditions, our real-time, data-driven go-to-market platform intelligently guides organizations with the strategies that put their teams in the best position to win every day. With AI-powered modeling and an on-demand X-Force Council of industry experts, XFactor.io drives more intelligent go-to-market decisions that mitigate risks and increase bottom-line value. XFactor.io was founded by world-renowned business leaders and is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information, please go to www.xfactor.io .

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink's ValueCloud® is the world's leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®'s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com , call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

