XFactor.io Welcomes Chief Technology Officer to Lead Product Innovation

Veteran engineer and security executive Jimmie Lee will lead product and growth strategies for the go-to-market platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XFactor.io , the intelligent go-to-market (GTM) platform, today announced the appointment of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jimmie Lee . Lee joins with over three decades of multi-industry experience across engineering, security, and technology operations, including leadership roles at Boeing, Microsoft, and Meta.

"As we continue to build and scale our platform, it's important to have the most critical part of your team done right—the people", said Mike Carpenter, founder, and CEO at XFactor.io. "Jimmie's proven track record of running development teams with a strong security consciousness, and success in multiple facets of product will be instrumental in our mission of revolutionizing the way companies go-to-market."

By combining technical and business acumen, Lee has been able to build inclusive and high-performance teams. His ability to build products and services while resolving risk through innovative and inclusive leadership comes at an essential time for XFactor.io as the company builds from stealth. Lee will lead strategy and execution of all engineering, technology, product development, and security—both internally and externally—including intellectual property, privacy, and innovation, hyper-focused on customer impact and growth.

"Go-To-Market remains one of the hardest problems to solve for any size business," said Lee. "Helping manifest the vision of XFactor.io will impact businesses in every sector and every locale. It truly is an honor to work with so many talented, experienced, and passionate people focused on a single mission."

XFactor.io was launched in December following a $10M pre-seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. To stay updated on XFactor.io follow the company on LinkedIn or visit www.xfactor.io .

About XFactor

XFactor.io is revolutionizing traditional go-to-market strategy and execution by transforming the annual operating plan into an always-operating plan. Evolving alongside changing markets and competitive conditions, our real-time, data-driven go-to-market platform intelligently guides organizations with the strategies that put their teams in the best position to win every day. With AI-powered modeling and an on-demand council of industry experts, XFactor.io drives more intelligent go-to-market decisions that mitigate risks and increase bottom-line value. XFacto.io was founded by world-renowned business leaders and is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information, please go to www.xfactor.io .

