Xfanic Announces Launch of the World's First 11-in-1 Desk Organizer With USB Hub & Multi-Device Stand

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xfanic, mobile device accessories specialists, just announced the launch of the Xfanic 11-in-1 Desk Organizer With USB Hub & Multi-Device Stand. Designed with eight essential I/O ports and a revolutionary multi-device foldable and hidden stand, Xfanic instantly organizes desktop space, relieves discomfort from bad posture and boosts productivity. Available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xfanic/xfanic-the-1st-11-in-1-desk-organizer-with-hub-and-stand.

Xfanic is a foldable multifunctional USB-C docking station with a desktop organizer and laptop stand. It supports USB3.0 data transfer, HDMI, 4K HD video, PD 100W fast charging, gigabit Ethernet, and SD/TF card reader. It can also be used as a stand or storage device for laptops, mobile phones, and iPads. Xfanic provides an excellent solution for organizing messy desktops, creating a comfortable working posture and extending the limited I/O ports of laptops.

"Anyone who leads a busy digital life sooner or later finds themselves faced with a messy desktop filled with various electronic devices necessary for work, study or fun. It often poses a challenge to connect essential devices while having adequate connectivity and achieving a comfortable working posture. Our goal with the Xfanic was to elegantly solve all those issues while eliminating messy desktops forever. Now, with Xfanic, this compact hub adds versatility and ultimate connectivity with the eight most essential I/O ports, a foldable and adjustable device stand that works with laptops as well as mobile electronics, while encouraging better posture. Xfanic is your do-it-all hub and organizer to streamline your workflow and boost productivity," said Mason Liu, Xfanic CEO.

Xfanic is different from other laptop stands and hubs. It features a dual-slot design that helps free up critical desktop space. The dual slots are capable of supporting multiple devices simultaneously, such as laptops, mobile phones, and iPad (up to three devices). When work is done, a foldable design saves more desktop space. Furthermore, its suspended open slots enhance airflow and speed up heat dissipation.

Ergonomics are important. Sitting all day in an unnatural position for typing is not good for health so having a device stand in the proper position helps relieve discomfort. Xfanic provides optimal angles for proper neck, wrist and head positions that helps to protect posture and relieve tension and pain while working.

Xfanic 11-in-1 Desk Organizer With USB Hub & Multi-Device Stand is currently being introduced on Kickstarter with special pricing to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xfanic/xfanic-the-1st-11-in-1-desk-organizer-with-hub-and-stand.

