XFERALL Officially Expands Real-Time Patient Transfer Platform in Southern California After Already Seeing Success in the State

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XFERALL, a leading real-time patient transfer and care coordination platform, announced the official expansion of its technology across Southern California, increasing access to faster, more efficient behavioral health patient placement for healthcare facilities and the communities they serve.

XFERALL initially launched in Northern and Central California in 2023 and has since demonstrated measurable success across the state. By the end of 2025, healthcare facilities using XFERALL reported a median patient acceptance time of just over 60 minutes—an extraordinary improvement compared to widely cited national averages where psychiatric patients awaiting placement in emergency departments often experience wait times of seven to eight hours or more before placement or transfer.

As part of this Southern California expansion, Aliso Ridge Behavioral Health has joined the XFERALL Patient Transfer Network, strengthening coordinated behavioral health access for patients in Aliso Viejo, CA.

Here's what Aliso Ridge Behavioral Health shared about their decision to join XFERALL:

"Aliso Ridge Behavioral Health joined XFERALL to streamline inpatient admissions within a shared network provider platform, helping patients access the right level of care faster."

— Dorinda Mueller, NP, APRN, MSN, RN, CEO of Aliso Ridge Behavioral Health Representative

Across California, counties and providers continue to face significant challenges due to limited behavioral health resources and increasing demand for care.

"California has limited resources for behavioral health placements, and counties are often competing for limited bed availability," said Julianne Sims LCSW, Assistant Director Merced County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services. "When we first joined XFERALL, our teams were experiencing average wait times of more than two hours to locate an appropriate placement for patients in crisis. By the end of 2025, facilities in our system reported a median patient acceptance time of just 17 minutes using the XFERALL platform. XFERALL is a real-time solution that helps stabilize individuals in a behavioral health crisis by identifying appropriate levels of care within minutes. Not only do patients find placements faster, but it also reduces unnecessary burden on emergency departments and decreases staff time spent calling and faxing facilities. XFERALL is an amazing partner in supporting behavioral health crises in California."

Designed to eliminate delays caused by manual processes and fragmented communication, XFERALL enables healthcare teams to securely coordinate patient transfers in real time—helping patients move more quickly to the appropriate level of behavioral health care.

"As Senior Vice President of Growth, the work we do every day with our partners is critical to improving access to behavioral health care," said Amanda Brown, Senior Vice President of Growth at XFERALL. "We're excited to continue expanding nationally alongside community mental health and crisis providers, health systems, hospitals, and acute psychiatric facilities across the care continuum. Expanding into Southern California is an important step in better supporting clinicians, strengthening communities, and improving outcomes for patients—while staying true to our mission."

With continued expansion into new markets nationwide, XFERALL remains committed to transforming how behavioral health patients access care—reducing wait times, easing administrative burden for clinicians, and helping healthcare organizations deliver timely, coordinated treatment when it matters most.

About XFERALL

XFERALL is a healthcare technology company that improves access to behavioral health care through real-time patient transfer and care coordination. By replacing manual, fragmented workflows, XFERALL helps healthcare organizations reduce placement delays, ease administrative burden, and connect patients to the right level of care faster as it expands into new markets nationwide.

