XFINITY BECOMES OFFICIAL INTERNET AND MOBILE PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xfinity and FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced plans to develop original content, private fan events, exclusive merchandise, and more, further expanding upon an agreement that recently began with FaZe Swagg's appearance in Xfinity's Unbeatable Internet campaign with Ed Helms. The goal of the partnership is to celebrate creators, the gaming industry's biggest moments, and to highlight the integral role that fast and reliable connectivity to the Internet plays in the ecosystem. Xfinity will become the official Internet and Mobile provider for FaZe Clan.

The two companies will host a series of private music and gaming-crossover events for college students, The Gig, powered by FaZe Clan and Xfinity will feature Hip Hop artist and longtime member of the FaZe Clan family, Offset. Fans in attendance can meet FaZe Clan members, learn about exclusive Xfinity offers for students, interact with high-profile musical guests and walk home with highly coveted prizes. The first show will be in Boston on November 3 at the MGM Ballroom, followed by a second concert in Atlanta at the Tabernacle, November 10.

"Xfinity understands the importance of having the best Internet connection when it comes to streaming for the FaZe community and we are proud to partner with them and utilize their services for top performance," said Adam Bauer, SVP of Partnerships at FaZe Clan. "We look forward to executing on boundary-pushing activations, product launches, live events and innovative content that we will be announcing and dropping in the near future."

FaZe Clan and Xfinity will also produce an original series – Rig Raiders Brought to you by Xfinity – which will feature FaZe Clan members and special guests delivering game set-ups for underserved creators and communities. Additionally, Xfinity branding will be integrated into FaZe Clan's ongoing programming across all channels and content.

"Fast, reliable and secure connectivity at home and on the go are foundational to an awesome gaming experience and it is something we're hyper focused on," said Mark Cruz, Director of Brand Partnerships for Xfinity. "We know FaZe Clan and gamers choose Xfinity because of our unbeatable internet and we're excited to showcase that experience to all the fans of FaZe Clan."

Members of Xfinity Rewards, Xfinity's free customer appreciation program, will have the chance to get access to items like co-branded swag such as custom wearables and more. Xfinity Rewards members will also have a chance to win VIP experiences to meet and game with FaZe Clan members and tour the new FaZe Warehouse in Los Angeles. Further details on available prizes and sweepstakes will be announced in the near future.

