XFL and Ticketmaster Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming 2023 season, the XFL and Ticketmaster announced today a new, multi-year partnership making Ticketmaster the Official Ticketing Partner of the XFL. All 43 games of the XFL season (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) across the League's eight team markets will be ticketed by Ticketmaster.

"We are thrilled to team up with the XFL and continue the momentum they are building heading into the start of the 2023 season," said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. "We are energized by the vision that the new ownership group has for the reimagined XFL and are excited to help bring their vision to life with new innovations and enhanced technology."

The XFL will embrace a mobile-first ticketing strategy giving fans convenient and easy-to-use tools to purchase and manage their tickets. XFL fans will have access to Ticketmaster's industry-leading digital ticketing technology when buying both primary and resale tickets. Fans can use their mobile device to easily manage verified tickets via download to a digital wallet or the XFL mobile app powered by Ticketmaster, which will be available later this year. Additionally, fans can take advantage of "Virtual Venue," a try-before-you-buy experience that offers 3D stadium views so fans can make educated seat selections.

"We are pleased to renew our partnership with Ticketmaster, an industry leader with advanced capabilities and global reach to deliver at the scale required by the XFL," said Russ Brandon, XFL President. "Collaboration and innovation are two key values for the XFL, and in working with Ticketmaster we will ensure a seamless ticketing experience that will allow our fans to enjoy the XFL's exciting and dynamic football experience."

The 2023 XFL season will kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Following the schedule release, tickets can be found on both XFL.com and Ticketmaster.com. Sign up here to be the first to know about tickets.

ABOUT TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

ABOUT XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

