XFL Bets On The Action Network

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL and The Action Network have announced a sports betting content partnership. As part of the collaboration, The Action Network becomes a preferred source of XFL betting analysis and information and will provide sports betting content for the league's website at XFL.com.

All season long, The Action Network will develop multiple content features - including daily news from across the league, analysis of games and player performances, as well as expert picks and projections for both The Action Network and XFL platforms. The Action Network's talent will also appear in XFL's betting-related content.

"We're thrilled to partner with the XFL and introduce in-depth betting coverage to a new legion of fans," said Ari Borod, Chief Commercial Officer of The Action Network. "We remain committed to bringing our audience best-in-class coverage with innovative leagues and rights holders as the sports betting landscape continues to rapidly evolve."

"Our strategy is to embrace the spread and partnering with The Action Network helps us provide our fans with timely sports betting news and information," said Jeffrey Pollack, President and COO of the XFL. "We want what our fans want and millions of football fans have an interest in betting on sports, so we're answering the call and gearing up to be fully responsive."

The Action Network will provide branded content on the XFL website and have rights to use certain league IP to promote the partnership across its platforms.

