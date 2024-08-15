XFS Global Announces Expanded Virginia Operations

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XFS Global, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) manufacturer of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-permanent engineered fabric shelter and support equipment technologies, today announced the company is expanding its Natural Bridge Station, Virginia manufacturing operations.

Since beginning operations nearly one year ago, XFS Global has aggressively pursued and successfully secured new business primarily within its military products and services offering, most recently securing the Atmospheric Water Generation On the Move (AWG OTM) US Marine Corps Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract. The company sustained this rapid growth through partnerships with like-minded quality suppliers.

"We are grateful for our long-standing relationships with our manufacturing partners who have supported us during the past year as we stood up our Virginia facility. At this point in our planned trajectory, it is time for XFS Global to bring the manufacturing of our previously outsourced components to Virginia. We will achieve this through vertical integration by acquiring the equipment and processes used to produce the outsourced components," said Jacob Furbee, President and CEO of XFS Global.

"Having our all our components manufactured within our Virginia facility will support our continued process improvement initiatives, allow us to expand our manufacturing capabilities, and make us even more agile and operationally efficient," added Paul Wilcox, Vice President of Business Development & Market Growth.

Additionally, the XFS Global operational expansion means more jobs in the Natural Bridge Station area. Once the integration is complete, all manufacturing processes will be housed in one location, streamlining manufacturing and quality control processes and improving delivery timelines.

"Our end-state goal is, as always, to bring the best, highest quality innovative products and services to all our customers. We are excited for this expansion and look forward to continuing in our mission," concluded Mr. Furbee.

About XFS Global: Headquartered in Natural Bridge, VA, USA, XFS Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-dep engineered fabric shelter systems for various applications such as aircraft storage, aircraft maintenance, warehouse space, temporary billeting, dining facilities, sports complexes, and more. XFS provides products and services to U.S. DOD, commercial, federal, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.xfactorsg.com.

Contact:

Jacob Furbee

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE XFS Global