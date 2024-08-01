XFS Global Awarded Phase I SBIR Contract by United States Marine Corps for Atmospheric Water Generation On-The-Move (AWG-OTM)

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XFS Global, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) manufacturer of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-permanent engineered fabric shelter and support equipment technologies, today announced the company has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) for the development of an Atmospheric Water Generation On-The-Move (AWG-OTM) system.

Through this groundbreaking project, XFS Global will develop a mobile solution that generates potable water from the atmosphere, providing a reliable and sustainable water source for Marines in the field. The AWG-OTM system is designed to operate under diverse environmental conditions, ensuring that Marines have access to clean water regardless of their location.

"We are honored to receive this Phase I SBIR contract from the United States Marine Corps. Our team is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of our armed forces through innovative solutions. The AWG-OTM system represents a critical step forward in ensuring that our Marines have access to essential resources in the most challenging environments," said Jacob Furbee, President & CEO of XFS Global.

"Supporting our warfighters is our passion and empowering resilience is our mission. We are excited to collaborate with the Marine Corps on this project and look forward to demonstrating the potential of our technology. Adding 'on the move' capability to our AWG technology means our warfighters can have critical potable water solution anywhere," added Paul Wilcox, Vice President of Business Development & Market Growth.

The Phase I contract will focus on the feasibility study and initial development of the AWG-OTM system. XFS Global will leverage its expertise in atmospheric water generation technology to design a prototype that meets the rigorous demands of military operations.

XFS Global remains committed to driving innovation and providing sustainable solutions that enhance the operational effectiveness of the United States Marine Corps. This SBIR award underscores the company's dedication to supporting the needs of our nation's military with innovative technology.

About XFS Global: Headquartered in Natural Bridge, VA, USA, XFS Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-dep engineered fabric shelter systems for various applications such as aircraft storage, aircraft maintenance, warehouse space, temporary billeting, dining facilities, sports complexes, and more. XFS provides products and services to U.S. DOD, commercial, federal, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.xfactorsg.com.

Contact:

Jacob Furbee

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE XFS Global