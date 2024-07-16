XFS GLOBAL, LLC ACHIEVES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION SERVICE-DISABLED VETERAN OWNED SMALL BUSINESS (SDVOSB) DESIGNATION

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XFS Global, LLC, a manufacturer of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-permanent engineered fabric shelter systems, today announced their Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certification achievement.

The SDVOSB certification is reserved for small businesses owned by one or more service-disabled veterans as defined by the Small Business Administration (SBA). As a certified SDVOSB, XFS Global will have access to unique contracting opportunities, enabling the company to expand its reach and continue its development of cutting-edge solutions that drive mission success.

Jacob Furbee, President & CEO of XFS Global, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, "The SDVOSB certification is a significant milestone for XFS as the designation will provide us access to new collaboration opportunities with government agencies and commercial partners. As a service-disabled veteran-owned business, we are deeply committed to supporting our nation's warfighters by providing high-quality deployable shelter systems, innovative support equipment and unparalleled field service."

"Our dedication to excellence in all we do permeates throughout our entire organization, as many of our team members, in addition to our leadership, are veterans. We know our work and the products and services we provide help our warfighters achieve mission objectives," added Paul Wilcox, Vice President, Business Development & Market Growth.

About XFS Global: Headquartered in Natural Bridge, VA, USA, XFS Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-dep engineered fabric shelter systems for various applications such as aircraft storage, aircraft maintenance, warehouse space, temporary billeting, dining facilities, sports complexes, and more. XFS provides products and services to U.S. DOD, commercial, federal, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.xfactorsg.com.

Jacob Furbee

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE XFS Global