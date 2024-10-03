XFS Global, LLC Acquires HeyTex USA

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XFS Global, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) manufacturer of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-permanent engineered fabric shelter and support equipment technologies, today announced its acquisition of HeyTex USA, Inc., the manufacturer of Bondcote® performance engineered fabrics.

Bondcote Performance Textiles

HeyTex USA Inc. (formerly BondCote Corporation) has been renamed Bondcote Performance Textiles, LLC. Established in 1949, the company is headquartered in Pulaski, Virginia. It has approximately 60 highly skilled employees, specializing in the production of coated and laminated textiles used in a wide range of industries, including military, roofing, environmental, agriculture, recreation, and sports.

The two companies will operate separately under the leadership of XFS Global. The acquisition, leveraged with financing provided by Lake Country Capital (LC2), is part of the XFS Global strategic growth plan and advances the company's position as the leading provider of semi-permanent fabric structures for military and commercial customers.

"The Bondcote Performance Textiles organization has offered Berry Amendment compliant fabrics, integral to our shelter solutions that facilitate military operations worldwide. With this acquisition, XFS Global continues to enhance our vertical integration and streamline operations to the benefit of our customers, particularly the U.S. military and Allied forces," said Jacob Furbee, President and CEO of XFS Global.

"As both companies are strategically located in Virginia, our collaboration will create efficiencies supporting our continued process improvements and quality control initiatives and will make us even more agile and operationally efficient," added Paul Wilcox, Vice President of Business Development & Market Growth.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition will create for our customers across all sectors, as well as for our employees. Together, XFS Global and Bondcote Performance Textiles will be able to achieve rapid growth while delivering the highest quality solutions," concluded Mr. Furbee.

About XFS Global: Headquartered in Natural Bridge, VA, USA, XFS Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-dep engineered fabric shelter systems for various applications such as aircraft storage, aircraft maintenance, warehouse space, temporary billeting, dining facilities, sports complexes, and more. XFS provides products and services to U.S. DOD, commercial, federal, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.xfactorsg.com.

About Bondcote Performance Textiles: Headquartered in Pulaski, VA, USA, Bondcote Performance Textiles manufactures performance engineered coated, laminated, and composite fabrics for military, transportation, agricultural, recreational, and athletic markets. For more information, visit www.bondcotept.com.

