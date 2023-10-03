XFS GLOBAL, LLC ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF CREATIVE TENT INTERNATIONAL, LLC

XFS Global

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XFS Global, LLC, a manufacturer of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-permanent engineered fabric shelter systems, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Creative Tent International, LLC. XFS Global is a newly qualified service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB), recently formed with the support of Lake Country Capital, an investment firm that provides transitional and growth capital to U.S.-based lower middle market companies. The Creative Tent International leadership team will assume leadership for XFS Global.

"Our new venture as XFS Global enables our organization to provide an expanded portfolio of products and services while also creating even more value for our customers," stated Jacob Furbee, President and CEO of XFS Global. "We are excited about this new chapter as we continue in our commitment to providing exceptional quality, and unwavering dedication and service to our customers."

The Creative Tent International manufacturing operation has transitioned from Las Vegas, Nevada to Natural Bridge Station, VA, the home of XFS Global. The new ISO 9001:2015 certified facility offers an expanded footprint and enhanced capabilities including large format RF welding; fabric sewing and cutting; metal, weld and fabrication; and the ability to kit products for customer requirements. Overhead cranes support the movement of containerized platforms around the facility. The new facility features a "battle lab" & Customer Experience Center (CeX) where customers can see products firsthand and Xperience the difference!

"Our new Virginia headquarters brings us much closer to our customers, and our new facility will greatly enhance our manufacturing capabilities," added Paul Wilcox, Vice President, Business Development & Market Growth. "Being strategically located near our customers means reduced lead times, improved service team response times and further alignment with our strategic partners, ultimately leading to new product offerings, operational efficiencies, and increased value for our commercial customers and their businesses.

About XFS Global: Headquartered in Natural Bridge, VA, USA, XFS Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated semi-permanent engineered fabric shelter systems for various applications such as aircraft storage, aircraft maintenance, warehouse space, temporary billeting, dining facilities, sports complexes, and more. XFS provides products and services to U.S. DOD, commercial, federal, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.xfactorsg.com.

