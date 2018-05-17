xG Health Solutions® and Healthwise® Partner for Fully Integrated Evidence-Based Assessments, Care Plans and Patient Education in Epic's Healthy Planet

The solution seamlessly integrates xG Intelligent Care Management™ content and Healthwise patient education, including videos, within Epic's Healthy Planet workflows to efficiently deliver targeted interventions and information aligned to each patient's individualized plan of care. It brings together two leading solutions: xG's clinical content, based on nationally-recognized practice guidelines and standards of care, and assessments and care plans for 63 conditions that are most commonly addressed in care management programs, plus Healthwise patient education that is engaging, easy to understand, and grounded in behavior change science.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Healthwise because it will enable Epic Healthy Planet users to leverage our evidence-based clinical protocols and personalized plans of care in conjunction with Healthwise's industry leading patient education, thereby improving care manager-patient interactions," said Earl P. Steinberg, MD, MPP, CEO, xG Health Solutions.

"By working together, we can give organizations using Epic's Healthy Planet the comprehensive clinical care management content and tailored patient education that patients need to succeed with their care plans, leading to improved individual and population health outcomes," stated Dave Mink, Chief Client Officer at Healthwise. "We're excited that with xG's Intelligent Care Management, health systems using Healthwise education at the point of care and in digital and web apps can extend a consistent patient experience across their enterprise."

About xG Health Solutions®

With roots in Geisinger — one of America's most innovative and successful integrated delivery systems — xG Health Solutions® enables healthcare organizations to optimize clinical and value-based performance through proven care redesign and management, actionable analytics, and industry-leading content. Our team of clinically-led experts and our solutions accelerate and sustain value transformation.

For more information, visit www.xghealth.com.

About Healthwise®

Healthwise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say "no" to the care they don't need. Healthwise partners with hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to the people they serve.

For more information, visit www.healthwise.org.

Media Contacts:

Marcus Gordon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

xG Health Solutions, Inc.

(443) 203-0650

mgordon@xghealth.com

Sonja Deines, Communications Manager

Healthwise, Incorporated

(208) 489-8481

sdeines@healthwise.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xg-health-solutions-and-healthwise-partner-for-fully-integrated-evidence-based-assessments-care-plans-and-patient-education-in-epics-healthy-planet-300650262.html

SOURCE xG Health Solutions

Related Links

http://www.xghealth.com

