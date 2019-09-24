XG Sciences Adds Engine Oil Additives to Growing List of Commercial Applications Leveraging its Graphene-Based Products

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XG Sciences, Inc., a market leader in the design and manufacture of graphene nanoplatelets and advanced materials containing graphene nanoplatelets, announced today commercial adoption of its products for use in engine oil. HELLA, an innovative family-owned company serving the automotive and industrial markets with revenue of €7 Billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019, completed a successful launch of a new line of engine oil additives incorporating XG Sciences' graphene nanoplatelets to improve performance.

HELLA’s engine oil additive, enhanced with graphene from XG Sciences, is specially formulated to reduce wear and friction in internal combustion engines delivering a range of benefits including extended engine life, reduced engine vibration, improved power output, 50% reduction in engine wear, improved fuel economy and enhanced ride comfort.

The engine oil additive product was marketed in Korea where the first 25,000 units sold out within 100 days. Based on this success, HELLA extended distribution to China and Japan and may extend use of graphene nanoplatelets to other lubrication-related products. HELLA's graphene-enhanced lubricant is specially formulated to reduce wear and friction in internal combustion engines delivering a range of benefits including extended engine life, reduced engine vibration, improved power output, 50% reduction in engine wear, improved fuel economy and enhanced ride comfort.

First isolated and characterized in 2004, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms. Among many noted properties, monolayer graphene is harder than diamonds, lighter than steel but significantly stronger, and conducts electricity better than copper. Graphene nanoplatelets are particles consisting of multiple layers of graphene with unique capabilities for energy storage, thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, barrier properties, lubricity and the ability to impart physical property improvements when incorporated into plastics, metals or other matrices.

"XG Sciences is excited to accelerate the performance of HELLA's engine oil additive through use of our graphene nanoplatelets. HELLA's adoption provides another example of the potential for this revolutionary material and further demonstrates the power of our graphene nanoplatelets," said Bamidele Ali, Chief Commercial Officer, XG Sciences.

About XG Sciences, Inc.

XG Sciences, formed in 2006, specializes in utilizing graphene nanoplatelets to formulate advanced materials that amplify the performance of products across numerous industries. High-performance materials have been shipped to over 1,000 organizations in 47 countries. Test results have shown enhancements in manufacturing processability and improvements in mechanical, thermal, electrical, and barrier properties for many base materials.

