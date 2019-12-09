XG Sciences and Perpetuus Partner to Supply Graphene to the North American Tire Markets

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XG Sciences, Inc., a market leader in the design and manufacture of graphene nanoplatelets and advanced materials containing graphene nanoplatelets, announced it has entered into Commercialization and License Agreements with Perpetuus Advance Materials, a market leader in the production of dispersible, surface-modified graphene to optimize their performance in a range of matrices and end-use markets.

The Agreements provide the commercial framework allowing the two companies to more closely collaborate in the exclusive supply of functionalized graphene into the North American market and to also collaboratively develop applications for the global marketplace. Initially, the Companies will focus efforts on elastomers, with an emphasis on tires and related applications, but may expand the relationship over time to include other markets and applications. Under the Agreements, Perpetuus will locate one or more of its patented, plasma-based surfaces-modification production plants in the U.S. near one of XG Sciences' graphene nanoplatelet production facilities. The collaboration contemplates both product development collaboration and high-volume commercial supply.

First isolated and characterized in 2004, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms. Among many noted properties, monolayer graphene is harder than diamonds, lighter than steel but significantly stronger, and conducts electricity better than copper. Graphene nanoplatelets are particles consisting of multiple layers of graphene with unique capabilities for energy storage, thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, barrier properties, lubricity and the ability to impart physical property improvements when incorporated into plastics, metals or other matrices.

"We have been working with Perpetuus in various commercial and development efforts for the past several years. This Agreement represents a key milestone in the commercial adoption of graphene and establishes XG Sciences and Perpetuus as marque players in the supply of graphene for use in tire elastomers and other applications," said Dr. Philip Rose, CEO, XG Sciences. "The North American elastomer market, especially those used in tires is substantial. Perpetuus has unique technology with demonstrated performance enhancements when incorporated into tires. Tires will likely represent one of the break-out applications for graphene and we are now well-positioned with Perpetuus to deliver solutions to the elastomer market," said Bamidele Ali, Chief Commercial Officer, XG Sciences.

"XG Sciences is a well-known leader in the graphene field and is an ideal choice with whom to partner to bring our technology to this important market," said John Buckland, CEO, Perpetuus.

"We are familiar with XG Sciences' graphene nanoplatelets and we have been utilizing them as input materials to our patented, surface-modification process and supplying the resulting high-performance graphenes to both commercial and developmental customers in a range of applications and markets. It is a natural fit to partner our two Companies and leverage our respective capabilities to serve the North American market for elastomers," said Ian Walters, Director and COO, Perpetuus.

About XG Sciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, XG Sciences Inc. is a leading supplier of graphene nanoplatelets and custom nano-materials to global OEMs serving, composites, sporting goods, packaging and industrial markets. The company has sold products to more than 1,000 customers in 47 countries. For more information about XG Sciences' materials and technical support please visit www.xgsciences.com or contact info@xgsciences.com.

About Perpetuus Advanced Materials

Perpetuus is now producing in metric tons and supplying a variety of its patent granted, designated-for-purpose, functionalized hybrid graphenes for a variety of uses, but primarily targeted at tire configurations such as passenger vehicle tires, aircraft tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires and truck tires as well as thermoformed and thermoset polymers. Visit www.perpetuusam.com.

