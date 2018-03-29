xG Technology, Inc. Retains CORE IR as its Investor Relations Firm of Record

SARASOTA, Fla., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that it has retained CORE IR as its Investor Relations firm of record. CORE IR will provide comprehensive investor relations and shareholder communications services and assist the Company in expanding market awareness and engagement with the institutional and retail investment communities.

CORE IR is a leading boutique investor relations firm, specializing in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and shareholder communications.

"We are pleased to engage CORE IR, whose depth of experience and comprehensive approach to relationships development and excellence in financial communications will serve our goals to broaden xG Technology's visibility and engagement with the market," said Roger Branton, CFO and co-founder of xG Technology. "We are keenly focused on strengthening our relationships within the institutional and retail segments in order to convey the value thesis of our company. With CORE IR, we will enhance our shareholder communications and investor outreach, and we look forward to working with the CORE IR team in expanding our IR efforts," Mr. Branton concluded.

"The CORE IR team is thrilled to support xG Technology in expanding their Investor Relations efforts with targeted investor outreach and enhanced shareholder communications," said Scott Gordon, President of CORE IR. "The company has built critical mass and a leading position for high-performance microwave-based video transmission equipment used in broadcasting, sports, entertainment and military/aerospace/government markets. The xG Technology fundamentals are evolving with great promise, and together we will carry forward their investment theses to the market in support of their Investor Relations objectives," he added.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe,"

"estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

xG Technology: Daniel Carpini 941-953-9035 daniel.carpini@xgtechnology.com

Investor Relations: John Marco CORE IR 516-222-2560 johnm@coreir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xg-technology-inc-retains-core-ir-as-its-investor-relations-firm-of-record-300621387.html

SOURCE xG Technology, Inc.