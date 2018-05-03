xG Technology's IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today a partnership between IMT Vislink and Frontline Communications ("Frontline") to deploy a customized newsnet® electronic news gathering (ENG) vehicle for performing on-site demonstrations at broadcast client locations.

The newsnet vehicle will offer the customer the opportunity to test, in real-time, the capabilities of the newsnet system using their own studio facilities and receive system equipment, and how it interacts with their components. A typical newsnet mobile demo site will be comprised of the mobile assets, a base station site (mobile COW), and the newsnet studio control system to provide the interface and control between the remote demo vehicle and the studio workflows.

IMT Vislink has had a close working relationship with Frontline Communications, the leading manufacturer of broadcast and communications vehicles, since the mid-1980s. They have collaborated on numerous projects involving the configuration of the classic ENG microwave van for delivery to customers, with vehicles that typically include a telescoping mast, indoor microwave transmitter, and mast mount high-power RF unit. Using the Frontline newsnet demo vehicle, IMT Vislink will be able to replicate a real-world experience of how the newsnet system works at the customer's own location.

"Being able to demonstrate the potential studio workflow scenarios using the Frontline newsnet demo vehicle at a customer's own location will be extremely useful," said John Payne IV, President of IMT USA. "It's an excellent way for use to show how newsnet empowers broadcasters to maximize their coverage while fully leveraging their studio assets. Having multiple ENG points of view to operate at the same time and on the same BAS channel, while enabling a high-bandwidth IP connection with studio newsroom computer systems, is a game changer for the broadcast industry."

Steve Williamson, director of sales at Frontline, said, "We are pleased to work with IMT Vislink on this project to help promote their exciting newsnet ENG solution. IMT Vislink have a long history of supplying wireless communications innovations that accommodate a variety of vehicle sizes, from increasingly-popular smaller, more maneuverable lower-profile vehicles to equipment for use in larger production vehicle systems."

Newsnet establishes a secure, reliable, high-speed, bi-directional IP network that can significantly enhance ENG transmission and workflow. Newsnet has the flexibility to support traditional content newsgathering activities while also delivering completely new workflow capability in the field using IP network architecture. Newsnet fully leverages reliable BAS spectrum that can be used without fear of contention, congestion or blocking.

For broadcasters, newsnet optimizes workflow efficiencies through lower OPEX costs, as well as lower cellular connectivity costs resulting from a reduced need for bonded cellular transmission. In addition to its impressive bandwidth management capability, Newsnet can also utilize a newsnet base station (or receive site) with multiple simultaneous mobile newsnet assets using the same frequency.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for outstanding performance, reliability and build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xG is also the developer of xMax, a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

About Frontline Communications

Frontline Communications, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, has been the leading custom broadcast and communications vehicle manufacturer since 1985 and has built over 2,500 highly-customized vehicles for this industry. Frontline employees design and manufacture high-quality, reliable broadcast and communications vehicles for electronic news gathering, satellite uplink/downlink, and mobile command and control operation applications without the use of subcontractors.

