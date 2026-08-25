The jointly founded brand pairs XGIMI's flagship engineering with AWALL's U.S. custom-installation expertise and local service network — with its first flagship product to be unveiled September 1 at CEDIA Expo 2026, Booth #3327

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a global leader in smart projection technology, and AWALL LLC, a U.S. company built for the custom-installation channel, today announced a strategic partnership and the founding of XWALL by XGIMI — a new premium home entertainment brand created jointly by the two companies for the United States. The brand, and its first flagship product, will make their public debut on September 1 at CEDIA Expo 2026 (Colorado Convention Center, Denver — Booth #3327).

XGIMI and AWALL Announce Strategic Partnership and the Founding of “XWALL by XGIMI,” a New Premium Home Entertainment Brand for the U.S.

XWALL by XGIMI is not a distribution agreement — it is a brand the two companies founded together. XGIMI contributes its flagship engineering and manufacturing scale; AWALL contributes its deep understanding of the American home theater market, a nationwide network of specialty AV dealers and integrators, and a U.S.-based service organization. Where global products are often brought to the U.S. market as-is, XWALL was created to do the opposite: to adapt world-class projection into complete home cinema solutions built around how American customers, integrators, and dealers actually work.

"Great hardware alone doesn't make a great home theater — the market, the service, and the installation have to be built for the customer in front of you," said Xi Zhao, VP of XGIMI. "That conviction is why we chose to found a brand with AWALL rather than simply appoint another distributor. XWALL by XGIMI is where XGIMI's engineering meets AWALL's American market expertise and service infrastructure — and what we unveil at CEDIA will show exactly what that combination makes possible."

The partnership is led on the AWALL side by Steven Shulman, Chief Executive Officer of AWALL and founder of AWOL Vision, one of the custom-installation industry's most recognized entrepreneurs in premium projection, joined by Michael Yanoff, President of AWALL. Together they bring the channel relationships and operational depth the new brand's dealer-first model is built on. As co-founder of XWALL by XGIMI, AWALL will serve as the brand's exclusive U.S. sales and service partner, leading dealer recruitment, training, and channel programs nationwide.

"I've spent my career building premium projection brands for this channel, and XWALL is the opportunity I've been looking for," said Shulman. "XGIMI brings world-class engineering and manufacturing scale; AWALL brings the market understanding and the service network that American customers expect. Founding a brand together is the only way to put those two things in one place — and integrators and dealers should watch what we open with at CEDIA."

Every XWALL by XGIMI product will carry what the two companies intend as defining hallmarks of the brand: a signature three-year warranty, engineered and backed by XGIMI and delivered locally through AWALL's U.S.-based service team, alongside professional calibration, customized configuration, and a complete home theater solution system — from consultation and system design through dealer-led installation and after-sales support. XWALL products will be offered in the U.S. exclusively through AWALL and its family of sales channels, from specialty dealers and integrators to retail and online.

The brand's inaugural product — a flagship home cinema statement built on XGIMI's most advanced projection platform — will be revealed on September 1, when XWALL by XGIMI makes its debut at CEDIA Expo 2026. Attendees will be able to experience it in a dedicated, calibrated demonstration space at XGIMI's Booth #3327 and AWALL's booth #4107, where XGIMI and AWALL will also host joint media sessions during the show. Integrators and dealers interested in joining the XWALL dealer program can visit the booth or contact AWALL at [email protected].

About XGIMI

Since 2013, XGIMI has helped people worldwide create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with world-class partners, including Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices guided by a user-first philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setup, and distinctive design, XGIMI develops the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI.com.

About AWALL

AWALL LLC is a U.S. company dedicated to premium home entertainment for the custom-installation channel. Founded and led by industry veteran Steven Shulman, founder of AWOL Vision, AWALL works with specialty AV dealers and integrators across the United States, providing brand programs, dealer training, professional calibration, and U.S.-based after-sales service. AWALL is the co-founder of the XWALL by XGIMI brand and its exclusive U.S. sales and service partner.

SOURCE XGIMI