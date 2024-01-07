XGIMI Debuts New and Updated Technologies for Its Next Generation Projectors at CES 2024

The new and updated innovations will be featured across XGIMI's 2024 projector lineup, starting with the all-new HORIZON Max and CES 2024 Innovation Award Winning Aladdin smart projector lamp and speaker.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, is introducing a handful of new technologies at CES 2024, including ISA 5.0 (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) and Dual Light 2.0, along with partnerships with IMAX & DTS (IMAX Enhanced is a partnership between IMAX and DTS),Google and MediaTek. The new technologies and strategic partnerships will debut alongside XGIMI's new 2024 projectors, starting with the IMAX Enhanced certified HORIZON Max at CES 2024. Also being showcased at CES 2024 is Aladdin, the soon-to-be-released 3-in-1 smart projector lamp and speaker, which has been selected as a 2024 CES Innovation Award honoree and is XGIMI's first smart home-connected product. CES 2024 attendees can go hands-on with HORIZON Max, Aladdin, and other incredible XGIMI technologies, at LVCC, Central Hall - 22515.

Experience IMAX's Signature Picture with DTS Audio from the Comfort of Home

Expected to launch in late 2024, HORIZON Max is the world's first Long Throw smart projector that is IMAX Enhanced certified, bringing IMAX's picture and signature sound, via DTS:X, to the home. The groundbreaking IMAX Enhanced certification, previously exclusive to premium-priced projectors, underscores XGIMI's commitment to providing inclusive premium-grade entertainment. "With the HORIZON Max, we're reshaping home entertainment, delivering a cinematic experience previously reserved for high-end projectors," Apollo Zhong, CEO and founder of XGIMI, stated. "With the HORIZON Ultra, we brought Dolby Vision to 4K long-throw home projectors for the first time. Now, HORIZON Max boasts both IMAX Enhanced certification and Dolby Vision for picture/image performance. XGIMI remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing projection technology, striving to bring the theatrical movie experience into every home. HORIZON Max not only establishes a new benchmark for the industry with this certification but also represents a significant milestone for the brand by introducing the most refined versions of its signature ISA and Dual Light technologies. In 2024, we are excited to expand our line-up with more cutting-edge projectors featuring IMAX Enhanced certification and Dolby Vision, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled visual experiences in partnership with industry leaders."

A Projector on Autopilot

XGIMI's new, revolutionary ISA 5.0 (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) technology uses hardware and software enhancements to introduce a paradigm shift in smart projector engineering. Through its exclusive, fully automated motorized gimbal, HORIZON Max goes beyond traditional projection systems by automatically locating the best projection positioning on the wall, and intelligently remembering settings for specific walls, offering users unparalleled convenience. Users can use the HORIZON Max for gaming on one side of the room and enjoying movies on the other, and the projector will seamlessly transition when moved between walls, automatically adapting its software and hardware settings to optimize the experience for each activity. This new feature offers users more control and flexibility over the projected image and content. Integrating 3D ToF in ISA 5.0 enhances HORIZON Max's ability to swiftly detect the surrounding space, enabling users to find the optimal projection spot effortlessly. This alleviates the usual hassles associated with traditional projectors, offering the most seamless and user-friendly experience.

Remarkable Picture Quality

HORIZON Max also achieves extraordinary picture quality through its updated Dual Light 2.0 technology - XGIMI's brand-new, exclusive system with a dual-light light source. It integrates a Triple laser for an extended color range and a phosphor light to enhance any imperfections produced by the Triple laser. The proprietary optical engine is equipped with MCL lasers commonly used in commercial theaters, leading the way in triple laser performance. As a result of the upgrade to Dual Light 2.0, the viewing experience provided by the HORIZON Max is cinematic and comfortable, boasting an ultra-wide color gamut, ultra-high brightness (3,100 ISO Lumens), ultra-high contrast (2000:1 native contrast ratio) and ultra-high color accuracy. The new system delivers XGIMI's brightest display to date, a 35% increase from the HORIZON Ultra. The HORIZON Max, boasting IMAX Enhanced Certification and Dolby Vision, sets a new standard in home entertainment, surpassing peers in its price range. XGIMI will bring its updated Dual Light 2.0 and ISA 5.0 technologies to more of XGIMI's lineup in 2024, including portable and home projectors.

One Projector, Three Breakthrough Devices

At CES, XGIMI will also unveil Aladdin, a revolutionary product that seamlessly blends a smart ceiling lamp, high-end projector, and connected speakers, to optimize your living space. By delivering a cinematic experience of up to 100 inches directly from the ceiling, Aladdin solves the issues of traditional projectors, eliminating concerns like bulkiness, screen blockage, and glare, providing an immersive viewing experience without compromising floor space. Its strategic positioning prevents direct light exposure, prioritizing user safety, and allows an impressive 0.7:1 projection ratio, effortlessly transforming any space into a media haven. Aladdin is set to launch in Japan in June 2024.

"Aladdin is a truly unique triple-threat that represents the harmonious fusion of cutting-edge projector technology and sophisticated smart home design," continued Zhong. "We are deeply honored to receive a prestigious CES Innovation Honoree Award, underscoring the groundbreaking technological advancements we've pioneered with Aladdin. Its seamless integration of an HD projector, smart light, and premium audio experience, encapsulates our mission of delivering unparalleled home entertainment experiences to the masses. We look forward to building on this success and driving further Smart Home innovation in 2024 and beyond."

Intelligent Design for an Effortless Integration

Aladdin's modern design offers the same hassle-free installation as a standard ceiling light but provides users with a feature-rich projector, and a 360-degree Harman Kardon smart speaker. This eliminates the need for extensive in-ceiling installs and allows Aladdin to effortlessly integrate into existing home decor. Beyond typical projector use cases, Aladdin offers immersive dynamic wallpapers, life-sized interactive children's books, and soothing ambient sounds for bedtime, bringing pure magic to the living space. It was selected as a 2024 CES Innovation Award honoree thanks to its exceptional design and its transformative function in the smart home, in addition to XGIMI's commitment as a brand to push the boundaries of home entertainment technology.

Dedication to Continuous Innovation through Strategic Partnerships

A key strategic partnership the brand is excited to introduce is with MediaTek. The brand stands as a crucial partner for XGIMI, with the entirety of XGIMI's premium product line adopting MediaTek's cutting-edge chips. Together, they've spearheaded a revolutionary transformation in the projector space, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of home entertainment.

Looking ahead to 2024, MediaTek, in collaboration with Google TV and XGIMI, is set to unveil a range of intelligent projection solutions. This strategic alliance aims to propel a more diverse and immersive home entertainment experience, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of smart projection technology and the companies at the forefront of projector innovation.

Availability

XGIMI is showcasing the HORIZON Max, Aladdin, and other exciting innovations in its 2024 product lineup at CES, January 9-12, 2024, in Central Hall - Booth 22515 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

