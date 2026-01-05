From projection to perception, a decade of XGIMI's optical mastery now fuels MEMOMIND — merging clarity, comfort, and compute in the brand's lightest AI glasses yet.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, XGIMI has helped people see differently – transforming walls into canvases and light into an immersive experience. Now, the company is reframing how we see the world itself. At CES 2026, XGIMI announces the launch of a new AI hardware brand, MemoMind, which will unveil its first suite of customizable AI glasses.

XGIMI Goes Beyond the Screen at CES 2026 with MEMOMIND, Its First Pair of AI Glasses

Born from XGIMI's strategic incubation, MemoMind marks its first venture beyond projection, drawing upon the company's design philosophy and optical precision to enter the fast-emerging world of AI wearables. Unlike many AI wearables that feel experimental or intrusive, Memomind is designed to blend seamlessly into daily life. Its first-generation products focus on what matters most: all-day comfort, intuitive interaction, and AI that works quietly in the background – supporting users only when they need it.

Through a combination of ultralight design, adaptive intelligence, and unparalleled visibility, MemoMind reimagines what AI glasses can be: not another gadget to manage, but a companion to think with.

Designed for Personalization, Built for Daily Life

MemoMind's AI glasses are among the most customizable on the market, offering eight frame styles and five interchangeable temple designs, along with full prescription-lens support. This modular approach allows users to tailor their glasses to their style, needs, and routines – making MemoMind as personal as the eyewear people already wear every day.

Comfort is a foundational design principle. The ultra-light Memo Air Display weighs just 28.9 grams, making it one of the lightest AI glasses available today. Designed for all-day wear, it's supported by a full-day battery and a charging case that extends use up to a full week, ensuring AI assistance is always available without friction.

Three Product Series, One Everyday-First Philosophy

At launch, MemoMind introduces three product series, each designed around a different balance of display capability and wearability, while maintaining a consistent focus on comfort, simplicity, and ease of use.

Memo One is MemoMind's most feature-complete model, combining integrated speakers with a dual-eye display for both visual and audio AI interaction. It's designed for users who want the most comprehensive AI experience in a fully customizable pair of display glasses.

is MemoMind's most feature-complete model, combining integrated speakers with a dual-eye display for both visual and audio AI interaction. It's designed for users who want the most comprehensive AI experience in a fully customizable pair of display glasses. Memo Air Display prioritizes minimalism and natural wear, featuring a single-eye (monocular) display that delivers essential information while preserving the look, balance, and feel of traditional eyewear. Fully customizable across frames and temples, it's designed for users who want intelligence without visual overload.

MemoMind also confirmed that a third model, designed to feel even closer to normal glasses, is currently in development and will be announced at a later date.

AI That Works Quietly in the Background

MemoMind glasses run on a multi-LLM hybrid operating system that automatically selects the most suitable AI model for each task – including OpenAI, Azure, and Qwen. Features such as translation, summarization, note-taking, reminders, and contextual guidance operate quietly in the background, keeping interactions brief, relevant, and unobtrusive.

Built on XGIMI Expertise, Designed for Everyday Thinking

Drawing on more than a decade of XGIMI's experience in optics and industrial design, MemoMind delivers clear, stable air-display visuals that adapt seamlessly to ambient light and movement. Refined proportions, ultralight materials, and thoughtful engineering help MemoMind avoid the bulky look of many AI wearables, redefining AI glasses as a natural companion for everyday thinking, not another device to manage.

"Why choose AI glasses?" said Apollo Zhong, XGIMI Founder and lead investor of MemoMind. "Glasses are the most natural, lowest-friction form factor for intelligence. They fit into people's lives without requiring new habits. We didn't choose AI glasses—this is simply the form that makes the most sense for delivering real, everyday intelligence."

Availability

MemoMind AI Glasses will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, at Pepcom (Paris Las Vegas) on January 5, 2026, and at The Venetian Expo - Galileo 1005, January 5, 2026 through January 9, 2026. Preorders will open soon, with Memo One expected to be priced at approximately $599, followed by additional models at later dates.

To learn more about XGIMI's latest innovations, visit the XGIMI Website , or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

About MEMOMIND

Memomind is an AI hardware company incubated by XGIMI, the world's leading smart projector brand. Built on years of optical engineering expertise and a refined design philosophy, Memomind brings a hardware-first approach to everyday AI.

Designed to feel natural rather than intrusive, Memomind focuses on delivering AI that works quietly in the background, supporting users with clarity, context, and intention. Every product is crafted to be comfortable, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into daily life, enabling AI to become more effortless, more personal, and more human.

Crafted for the mindful, Memomind believes the most powerful technology is the kind you barely notice – until you need it.

