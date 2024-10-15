XGIMI HORIZON S Series Projectors Now Available

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI , the award-winning leader in home entertainment projectors, is excited to announce the availability of its highly anticipated HORIZON S Series, starting today, October 15th, 2024, on XGIMI.com and Amazon. The new series, which includes the HORIZON S Max and HORIZON S Pro projectors, sets a new standard in home projection with Dual Light 2.0 Technology. This innovative system combines Tri-Color Laser and LED, offering unparalleled brightness, color accuracy, and eye comfort. The HORIZON S Pro is certified by Dolby Vision, while the HORIZON S Max boasts dual certifications with both Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced, delivering a true cinematic experience right in your living room.

Both projectors feature a built-in flexible stand with 360° horizontal and 135° vertical rotation, making it easy to adjust the projection angle with just one hand. With 3100 ISO lumens, the HORIZON S Max offers 34.7% more brightness than its predecessor, while the HORIZON S Pro shines with 1800 ISO lumens. Both projectors also include dynamic contrast ratios of 1000000:1 and are equipped with Harman/Kardon speakers for premium audio, ensuring a full cinematic experience with stunning visuals and immersive sound.

Also available today is XGIMI's new modular stand, designed for easy installation with a solid 2.5KG base that ensures stability for your projector, further enhancing the flexibility of the HORIZON S Series. Priced from $1,299 to $1,899, with the added stand retailing for $159, the HORIZON S Series is the ultimate choice for home theater enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike. Consumers can also now purchase XGIMI's new Elfin Flip, a compact long-throw smart projector delivering 1080P resolution and Dolby Audio support, for $399 at XGIMI.com and Amazon .

About XGIMI: Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

