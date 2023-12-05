XGIMI Introduces Sensational 'Suika Game' to the US, Achieving 450M+ Downloads Worldwide

News provided by

XGIMI

05 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

XGIMI is bringing the popular Nintendo game to the US after tremendous success in Japan.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an overwhelming success in Japan with over one million downloads in just one month, Aladdin X Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, XGIMI, is thrilled to globally roll out its 'Suika Game,' now including an English version for US consumers.

Continue Reading

Since its early September debut in Japan, the Nintendo Switch™ game has claimed the top spot in the Nintendo eShop's download rankings. Since its global release on October 20th, 'Suika Game' is gradually making its debut across Europe, Australia, North America, Central America, South America, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Originally launched in April 2021 as an exclusive for the three-in-one projection system of the popIn Aladdin series, 'Suika Game' quickly gained popularity among projector users, thanks to its visually stunning gameplay and immersive experience. It was so well-received that the brand decided to expand beyond the projector-exclusive and develop a Nintendo Switch version.

'Suika Game' is a puzzle game where players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits. The rules are intuitive and straightforward, making it accessible even to young children. Due to the game's widespread popularity, XGIMI is releasing multilingual versions, including English, to accommodate players from various regions.

Suika Game' can be fully experienced for the first time in the US at CES 2024, located at the XGIMI booth (LVCC, Central Hall - 22515), alongside other incredible XGIMI innovations.

To celebrate its global release, 'Suika Game' users who share their gaming experience on Instagram and tag @XGIMItech can get an exclusive 5% discount code on top of any of XGIMI's existing holiday promotions and the chance to be one of 100 users to win a $10 Switch eShop gift card. For more information on the promotion and giveaway, visit here.

To learn more about the 'Suika Game' and other XGIMI products, follow @XGIMItech on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About XGIMI
Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at US.XGIMI.com.

SOURCE XGIMI

Also from this source

XGIMI Premiers HORIZON Ultra - The World's First 4K Long Throw Home Projector with Dolby Vision

XGIMI Premiers HORIZON Ultra - The World's First 4K Long Throw Home Projector with Dolby Vision

XGIMI, the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, is releasing HORIZON Ultra - its next-generation flagship 4K product and the world's first and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.