XGIMI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Five Consecutive Years

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest MoGo Pro+ projector was named a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree in the portable media players and accessories category. This award recognizes the most outstanding design and engineering consumer technology products, it has been awarded to XGIMI for five years in a row.

Delivering flexibility to a world of endless entertainment

XGIMI is defying the traditional stationary screen set up with the MoGo Pro+; this is the smartest, portable, 1080p, Android TV powered projector in the market, with built-in automatic keystone correction and TOF laser autofocus to ensure fast image adjustment for a never-ending FHD image experience.

Astonishing sound with the built-in Harman/Kardon dual speakers; high capacity battery and integrated stand support delivers long playtime anywhere at any time. 5000+ native google applications, google assistant, and Chromecast built-in provide non-stop high-quality entertainment.

Empowered with proprietary XGIMI Auto Focus technology, the MoGo Pro+ delivers clear images in every corner of the projection by adjusting to more than 10.000 points in a split second.

"Getting this phenomenal award from industry experts recognizes that XGIMI is relentlessly driving innovation and technology for the enjoyment of Home Entertainment enthusiasts" says XGIMI VP of Global Sales Tex Yang.

By striving to deliver the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers, XGIMI has claimed the No. 1 spot in the projection market in China by shipment volume in the first half of 2020.

About XGIMI:

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments, and Baidu. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and Good Design Award 31 times.

