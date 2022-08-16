XGIMI WINS PRESTIGIOUS EISA AWARD FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW

XGIMI's 4K ultra-short throw laser projector is awarded a best product award in the "UST Projector" category by EISA

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI Limited, the leading global projection equipment manufacturer, can now call another prestigious award its own. The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), has today announced XGIMI's AURA ultra-short throw laser projector as a "best product" in the UST category. The Expert Imaging and Sound Association is a community of 59 technology magazines, websites and social media commentators from 30 countries, specializing in hi-fi, home theater, photo and video, in-car and mobile electronics. Every year the EISA jury of experts awards the best products in each class with a coveted EISA Award. This marks the second year in a row XGIMI has taken home an EISA award, with the HORIZON Pro winning in 2021.

The jury especially appreciated AURA's design. AURA was designed with elegance that goes beyond the screen, helping it blend seamlessly into every home decor. Designed with XGIMI's award-winning sleek style featuring a 2° blended top, this lush centerpiece adds luxury to users' space and transforms any room into a high-end theater. But it was the image quality that tipped the scales. Equipped with advanced Ultra Short Throw (UST) technology, AURA delivers breathtaking displays of various sizes without compromising space. Simply place AURA 11.7" from any wall, and 2400 ANSI lumens deliver up to a 120" of razor-sharp imagery. 4K UHD with 8.3M individual pixels on screen, ALPD projection technology, and HDR10 are fused wonderfully to provide staggeringly crisp images and vivid, lifelike colors that seem to jump off the screen. With AURA, users watch every movie the way the director envisioned.

Two tweeters and two woofers supplied by Harman Kardon, each deliver crisp highs, dynamic midranges, and ample bass. The icing on the cake for the jurors were the smart functions that make AURA "live up to its home entertainment promise". Simplified access to the content by integrating Android TV™, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in. 5000+ apps like Disney +, HBO Max, and YouTube through wireless casting, simple voice control, or the easy-to-use Android TV™ interface. The 8-point keystone correction allows customers to adjust the picture size and quality to their liking.

EISA's award citation was glowing and representative of the care and attention XGIMI puts into its products saying:

"With an eye-catching curved-top design and wallet-friendly price, XGIMI's AURA has serious kerb appeal even before you see it in action. Yet it's this ultra-short-throw (UST) projector's picture performance that seals the deal, marked by a brightness output – from a laser light source – that makes it an excellent model for daytime viewing, and an enthralling experience with HDR content. Black depth and 4K image sharpness also impress, as does the detailed, punchy sound from the AURA's in-built Harman Kardon speaker system. Smart features, provided by the Android OS, include video-on-demand apps and screen mirroring, ensuring this high-performance UST projector lives up to its home entertainment promise."

"For us it is a great honor to be awarded this extremely prestigious prize for the second time in a row. It's not easy to become the best in your class and we are delighted to receive confirmation that we are going in the right direction," said Tex Yang, VP Global Business of XGIM.

See the AURA 4K UST Laser Projector live and in action at IFA 2022 from September 2 - 6. XGIMI's booth is located in Hall 2.2b (number 206), XGIMI will also showcase its entire product portfolio at the show - including home and portable projectors.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, XGIMI has created lasting memories for millions worldwide with smart projectors and laser TVs. In collaboration with renowned partners such as Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, the brand develops exceptional all-in-one entertainment devices that focus on ease of use. Through innovation, simple setup, and aesthetically-pleasing designs, XGIMI strives to continuously create the outstanding home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Its user-centric approach has helped it win 43 international awards, including the EISA Best Buy Projector Award, the CES Best Innovation Award, VGP Awards, iF Design Awards, the Red Dot, and the Good Design Award. However, XGIMI isn't done yet. The company continues innovating and optimizing the user experience, striving to become the global market leader and the world's No. 1 projection technology company https://www.xgimi.com/

SOURCE XGIMI