XGSynBot Debuts Z1 Wheeled Robot, Targeting the "Last Mile" of Industrial Embodied AI

BEIJING and SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 5, 2026, XGSynBot a pioneer in embodied AI, hosted its 2026 product dual-city launch event themed "More Than One Answer" in both Silicon Valley and Beijing. The company officially debuted the Z1 wheeled humanoid robot with the world's first Modular-End-Effector Quick Change System and self-developed XG- High-Performance Joint Modules.

Beyond the product, XGSynBot announced the " STARFIRE", a global ecosystem cooperation strategy designed to accelerate the transition of Embodied AI to the real unpredictable, heavy-duty industrial production environment.

The event successfully captured the attention of numerous strategic partners and investment institutions, generating potential interests and orders worth tens millions.

The Automation Paradox in Manufacturing

The global manufacturing sector currently faces a "double-bind": high-cost automation that remains frustratingly rigid. While the industry has seen a surge in agile humanoid prototypes, few can withstand the 24/7 rigors, oil-splattered environments, and micron-level precision required in actual factories.

"We've built the world's most flexible robots over the past three years, yet they remain trapped in the world's most rigid processes," said the CEO of XGSynBot "The Z1 isn't a 'mascot' build for the lab; it's a 'blue-collar worker' designed for the real world from the first day."

A Robot Build for the Factory Production

At the core of Z1 is a set of hardware and software system architecture decisions intended to prioritize reliability and adaptability in production environments.

Modular Quick-Change System:

Breaking the limitation of single-purpose robotics, Z1 can switch between different end-effectors—such as grippers, welders, or suction cups in just under 6 seconds, enabling one robot to cover multiple specialized workstations.

XG- High-Performance Joint Modules:

By integrating motors, reducers, and sensors into a single unit, it significantly improving joint precision, stability, and structural rigidity while eliminating signal interference and latency common in distributed architectures.

In practical terms, this means the system is more stable, faster, and built to withstand demanding industrial use.

The "Dual-System" Central Brain:

Inspired by human cognition, the Z1 features a "Slow System" for high-level task planning and natural language understanding (Reasoning), and a "Fast System" operating at 100Hz for real-time motor control and tactile feedback (Reflex). This allows the robot to understand complex human commands while maintaining millisecond-level stability on the assembly line.

STARFIRE: Building an Embodied AI Cooperation Ecosystem

Alongside the launch of Z1, XGSynBot announced Project STARFIRE, an initiative aimed at building an open cooperation ecosystem around embodied AI.

The program will focus on three areas:

Scenario Co-Innovation :

Deploying large-scale solutions across 3C electronics, automotive, and renewable energy sectors with global industry partners.

Product Synergy:

Opening hardware interfaces to third-party tool and component manufacturers to create a "Plug-and-Play" industrial ecosystem.

Open-Sourcing:

Incrementally open-sourcing proprietary datasets, scenario models, and SDKs in a phased manner, collaborating with academic and industry developers to optimize Embodied AI together.

The Bigger Picture for Embodied AI

The launch comes at a moment when embodied AI is attracting significant global attention and investment, with startups and large tech companies alike racing to bring intelligent robots into physical workplaces.

Yet despite rapid progress in AI models, commercial deployment remains the industry's biggest hurdle.

By focusing on durability, modularity, and ecosystem development, XGSynBot is betting that the next wave of robotics innovation will be defined less by flashy prototypes—and more by machines that can quietly survive the realities of manufacturing production.

About XGSynBot

XGSynBot is an innovative technology company with cutting-edge AI and robotics.

Guided by the core philosophy "Evolve from Unified Architecture. Grow beyond All Limits", it hopes to empower industries worldwide, redefine human-robot collaboration, and pioneer a new era of productivity.

By developing embodied AI robots, XGSynBot is actively advancing robots from single-task to cross-scenario applications.

