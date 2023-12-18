Xhilarate Honored Among The Top 10% Global Winners as a Clutch Champion for 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branding and design agency, Xhilarate, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch Champions is the company's newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

Clutch Champion Badge

Xhilarate was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions based on having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes Xhilarate as a top-rated leader in the branding and design category based on its clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

"We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients as we strive to deliver smart solutions that help build strong brands and drive ROI," says Russ Napolitano, partner, Xhilarate.

"The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

About Xhilarate:

Xhilarate, Inc. is a full-service branding and design agency creating visual brand experiences that engage people, excite the senses, and inspire. Our team of specialists bring nearly 30 years of experience in strategy, design, print and digital, website design and development, content development, and photography/videography. We work across a range of industries, including higher education, communications, finance, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, real estate and professional services, among others. With headquarters in Philadelphia, PA, we help our clients create human-centered experiences that transform brands, grow businesses and make people's lives meaningful through fresh ideas, culture, innovation, and technology.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Media Contact:

Judy Kalvin, Kalvin Public Relations

[email protected]

914.693.0123

SOURCE Xhilarate