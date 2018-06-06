Xhilarate Named Top 2 Digital Design Agency in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xhilarate's 5-star client rating on quality, value, service and clients' willingness to recommend has garnered the agency an impressive #2 ranking among Clutch's top 15 digital design agencies in Philadelphia. This announcement is a result of Clutch's extensive research coverage of marketing, advertising, creative and design agencies around the U.S. Clutch uses a complex research methodology and relies heavily on client reviews to rank thousands of service providers on their site.

"As Xhilarate celebrates its second anniversary, we're excited to learn that Clutch has awarded us this recognition solely based upon what our clients are saying about us," said Russ Napolitano, Partner, Client Relationships. "As a full service experiential branding firm founded by a seasoned team of experts, our priority is to create visual brand experiences that engage people, excite the senses and inspire our inner awesome all while collaborating closely with our clients to ensure mutual success."

About Xhilarate

Xhilarate is an experiential branding firm that creates visual brand experiences that engage people, excite the senses and inspire our inner awesome.

Xhilarate was founded by a team of experts across strategy, design, digital, employee engagement and photography. Each of us bring over 25-years of branding experience across a range of industries. Our core team builds and evolves brands through experiential branding, interactive design, immersive storytelling and cultural engagement.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

