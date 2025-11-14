Xi Inspires | China's Green Transformation

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the philosophical underpinnings of China's climate leadership:

China leads the world in clean energy production and electric vehicle manufacturing. But what sparked this remarkable achievement?

The driving force is Chinese President Xi Jinping's approach that goes beyond conventional thinking. Traditional economic theory held that nations must choose between environmental protection and development. Xi rejected this premise entirely.

Instead, he saw that protecting nature and building wealth can support each other. For Xi, green policies can be a new engine for economic and social development.

This episode of "Xi Inspires" explores the philosophical underpinnings of China's climate leadership.

